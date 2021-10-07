UAE announce space mission aiming to land on asteroid

The UAE Space Agency announced on Tuesday its new space exploration mission, with the challenging objective of landing on an asteroid. According to the agency, the mission spacecraft will be built in the next seven years, with a launch date scheduled for 2028.

The initial mission objective is to orbit Venus and then Earth. Using gravity-assisted maneuvers, the spacecraft would reach the Asteroid Belt located between Mars and Jupiter in 2030 to study seven celestial bodies.

The final challenge, in 2033, is to land on one of the main belt’s asteroids, some 560 million kilometers from Earth. In total, the mission would cover more than 3.6 billion kilometers.

Because of Venus’ proximity to the Sun, the spacecraft will have special protection against extreme heat. Still unnamed, the mission will have more details released in 2022, such as scientific study objectives and on-board instruments.

If the mission is successful, the UAE would join the select group of United States, Japan and European Union countries that achieved the feat.

“The new mission takes us to another level of complexity and capacity development and represents a quantum leap for the development of the space sector in the Emirates,” said Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Technology and head of the country’s Space Agency.

The new mission, developed in partnership with the University of Colorado (USA), expands the ambition of the UAE to explore the solar system. In February of this year, the Emirates Mars Mission, known as Hope Probe, reached the orbit of Mars, sending images to help create the first complete portrait of the Martian atmosphere.

With Hope, the UAE became only the fifth country to send a mission to the red planet.

