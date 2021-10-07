Understand how WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram disappeared from the internet – 10/06/2021 – Market

Since Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down for hours on Monday (4), many doubts and conspiracies have arisen about the bug: hacking? Human failure? Smoke screen in front of the ex-employee’s devastating testimony to the US Congress?

Official information from Facebook, corroborated by several security experts, points to a problem in BGP (Border Gateway Protocol). Since then, several metaphors by specialists have tried to explain this little-known but fundamental technical term for the functioning of the internet.

One of the analogies is that BGP works like Waze, Google’s maps application: a protocol that communicates the best route to reach addresses on the internet, based on a calculation that brings together several factors, such as traffic and distance from every road.

That’s sort of how Santosh Janardhan, a Facebook engineer, explained what happened in a post on the company’s blog.

According to him, when people open one of the company’s applications to receive updates and messages, the data request travels from the personal device to the nearest station, which then communicates over Facebook’s network to a larger data center. There, it is processed and returned to the cell phone or computer.

Traffic between these points is handled by routers, which understand the flow of data between networks.

“In the extensive work routine to maintain this infrastructure, our engineers often need to take care of the offline backbone for maintenance — perhaps repairing a fiber line, adding more capacity or updating software on the route itself. This was the source of the outage,” wrote the engineer on Tuesday (5).

A command determined that the system went offline, and the program that would block this request failed, excluding all possibilities of connecting to the Facebook network. “Our systems are designed to audit commands like this and prevent errors, but a bug in the audit tool prevented it from properly interrupting the command,” the spokesperson said.

The analogy chosen by engineer Frederico Neves, director of Services and Technology at NIC.br, to explain BGP is “internet gossip protocol”.

“The internet is made up of 60,000 networks, 8,500 of them in Brazil, and each one of them needs to talk to each other. The dialect they use is BGP: A neighbor talks to another who talks to the other who tells the other where to find given address on the internet,” he says.

The information in this gossip doesn’t go beyond internet addresses: each computer or network of computers on the internet has a number, the IP. Each network (officially called an autonomous system: Facebook, the government, a company) receives a set of addresses from institutions around the world.

With the bug, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in the same autonomous system, could no longer communicate with anyone.

“When Facebook’s autonomous system disconnected, the rest of the internet no longer knew how to get there. . That gossip is gone,” says Neves.

Facebook’s downfall was so severe that even employees who tried to work in offices were unable to pass the badge. Experts say that this type of problem is not so alarming, the question is how much communications depend on the infrastructure of so few.