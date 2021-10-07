Unimed Hospital has first day of pandemic without patient transmitting Covid-19 in Americana

No patient admitted to the hospital in Americana is in the transmission phase; unit had 41 ICU beds occupied

The Hospital Unimed de Americana reported this Wednesday afternoon (6) that it registered the first day without hospitalization of patients in the transmission phase of Covid-19 since the confirmation of the first case registered in the unit, 18 months and 6 days ago.

“The news we release today is the most anticipated in recent times and we hope that it represents the beginning of a new moment, but we reiterate the importance of continuing with care and completing the vaccination schedule, as the pandemic is not over yet,” he said the superintendent of healthcare provision, Gustavo Quinteiro, through Unimed’s press office.

Next to Dr. Waldemar Tebaldi Municipal Hospital, Unimed is the main unit that has treated patients with Covid-19 in Americana.

The private hospital, which also receives insured patients from Santa Bárbara d’Oeste and Nova Odessa, had more than 40 ICU beds and 32 infirmary beds available and fully occupied at the height of the pandemic, in June, the most fatal month of the pandemic in the city.

At the time, the unit considered the scenario in the region as critical. To LIBERAL, he even revealed that he also suffered from the difficulty with the acquisition of materials, equipment and medicines, as well as with the hiring of professionals.

In recent days, the number of occupied ICU and infirmary beds, combined, has been less than 10. On Thursday (6), according to information from the City of Americana, there were 18 ICU beds available and only one occupied at Unimed . Regarding the wards, there were 11 available and three occupied.

The scenario for Covid-19 in Americana, however, is one of the most positive after the peaks of the pandemic.

The advance of vaccination caused the death of non-elderly people to plummet in September – there were only two deaths of people under 60, according to the most recent data from the City of Americana.

On Wednesday, the city reached 846 killed by Covid since March of last year. There are 27,397 positive cases and 26,433 recovered.

“We would like to thank all the employees who worked tirelessly to make this historic date a reality: you made a difference in this very delicate moment”, said the superintendent.

The hospital says that since the beginning of the pandemic it has “maintained a close relationship with the press and municipal health agencies to provide information and useful measures to combat the disease.”

“Between June and August, the health cooperative made its structure and team available to assist the City of Americana in immunizing the population against Covid-19. In addition, it provided hospital beds to the Municipality of Santa Bárbara d’Oeste to increase the number of beds for the treatment of the disease”, informed Unimed.