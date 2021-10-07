United Kingdom receives only 127 visa applications for hiring truck drivers

The British government received only 127 visa applications for truck drivers, in response to a total of 300 open places with immediate effect to face supply problems, especially fuel, said the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Speaking to the BBC public television channel during the Conservative Party’s annual congress in Manchester (north of England), the British chief executive, Boris Johnson, said that the situation “reflects a problem of global scarcity” of this type of hand. of-work.

“We said to the road transport industry: ‘Well, give us the names of the drivers you want to bring [do estrangeiro] and we will deal with visas, we will give you five thousand visas.’ And we were only given 127 names,” explained the prime minister. “This demonstrates that there is a global shortage,” he added.

The Ministry of Transport clarified later that, of the 127 visas issued, 27 are for tanker truck drivers – necessary for the distribution of fuel – and the rest for the transport of food products.

Rod Mckenzie, a spokesman for a road transport association said the fact that few foreigners had applied for a visa — which would allow them to work in the UK until next March — demonstrates that short-term permits “are not attractive”, adding that they should be for at least 12 months.

He also defended that the Government itself should promote the offer of visas abroad.

Professional associations estimate that in the UK there is a deficit of nearly 100,000 truck drivers, caused, they say, by a worldwide shortage of working professionals, the pandemic and Brexit.

Boris Johnson defended today that “the global problems of scarcity” affecting both the delivery of products and the availability of workers, such as truck drivers, “are due to the strong economic recovery” worldwide as restrictions imposed by the pandemic are lifted.

In the United Kingdom, where the situation has worsened with the break with the European Union, the Government wants to encourage the hiring of workers residing in the country instead of bringing them from abroad, even though it has made five thousand visas available to the transport sector and another 5,500 for the poultry industry.