United side melts for Cristiano Ronaldo: “Unbelievable to share locker room with him” | english football

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw praised Cristiano Ronaldo’s professionalism after the striker’s return to Old Trafford. And according to the English player, the Portuguese idol has improved the mentality of the Red Devils cast.

Ronaldo returned to United after 12 years and has scored five goals in six games in all competitions.

“You know what a star he is, what he’s done over the years, it’s just unbelievable to share a locker room with him,” Shaw told the BBC.

– You see the way he behaves, how professional he is. It’s clear to me why he’s been on top for so many years. His mentality is unparalleled and he takes it to the locker room – stressed the side.

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Everton in their last Premier League game and had 14 points after seven rounds. CR7, Shaw and company face 13th-placed Leicester City on October 16th after the FIFA Date for selections.

