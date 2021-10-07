University student, Suzane Richthofen stays in isolated cell to avoid Covid in prison in Tremembé | Paraíba Valley and Region

After starting to attend classes at the biomedicine college in September, Suzane Von Richthofen, sentenced to 39 years in prison for the death of her parents, went into isolation in the penitentiary in Tremembé (SP) to prevent the spread of Covid-19 to others fangs.

O g1 found that Suzane already had Covid and that the current isolation is due to her attending classes and having contact with people outside the prison. The measure should last until the end of the pandemic, following protocols from the Secretariat of Penitentiary Administration. Richthofen has been in isolation since September 20th.

Only one other inmate at the Santa Maria Eufrásia Pelletier penitentiary is allowed to study outside the prison, but she opted for remote teaching. So it doesn’t have to do isolation, like Richthofen.

Richthofen case: almost 20 years later, how are the convicts portrayed in the film for the death of the couple Manfred and Marísia?

In addition to the isolation, the Court established that Suzane will have to submit an attendance report and grades every two months, as a way to demonstrate the achievement in the course.

She also asked the court not to use electronic ankle bracelets to attend classes, but the request was denied while the judiciary examines the entirety of everything that her defense asked for in a writ of mandamus.

To complete the analysis, Justice requested data from SAP. Wanted by g1, the ministry informed that since she left the Santa Maria Eufrásia Pelletier penitentiary to attend a college in Taubaté, Suzane von Richtofen has moved into an individual cell, which is suitable for isolation, in the unit’s progression wing.

Its outputs are monitored with electronic anklets. In the note, the folder also clarifies that all prisoners in the penitentiary were vaccinated, at least, with the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 and that, currently, there is no case of suspicion or confirmation of contagion.

Suzane von Richthofen starts attending college with electronic anklets in Taubaté

Authorization of Justice

After getting authorization from the Court to attend college of pharmacy, she ended up changing to the course of biomedicine because the first option did not close a class at the university in Taubaté.

On the first day of class, she drove to college in an app car accompanied by her lawyer. She arrived in a flowered shirt and a different look from her most recent temporary departure in September, with shorter hair.

Suzane was also accompanied by another lawyer, made the biometric identification at the turnstile and entered the first day of class (see video above). She left the site around 9:50 pm in a car.

2 of 3 Suzane von Richthofen starts college with electronic anklets in Taubaté; she arrived at the building in a flowered shirt (right) — Photo: Michelle Mendes/TV Vanguarda Suzane von Richthofen starts attending college with electronic anklets in Taubaté; she arrived at the building in a flowered shirt (right) — Photo: Michelle Mendes/TV Vanguarda

Suzane is currently serving a sentence in a semi-open regime and managed to go to college after obtaining a grade in the National High School Exam (Enem).

Anhanguera College was contacted by the report at the time of authorization from the Court and informed that “it deals directly with its students, if necessary, with possible actions regarding their attendance and school performance, as this is a private matter. The institution emphasizes that the student’s enrollment was authorized by the Court and clarifies that it offers everyone equal treatment, as determined by Brazilian law”.

In the analysis, the request to attend college had a contrary opinion from the Public Ministry, which claimed that there is no way to guarantee the inmate’s safety. However, according to the Court, she fulfills all the requirements for her to have authorized studies.

3 of 3 Suzane leaving the prison in Tremembé during her outing in September — Photo: Raíssa Santos/TV Vanguarda Suzane leaving the penitentiary in Tremembé during an outing in September — Photo: Raíssa Santos/TV Vanguarda

Suzane, who is serving a sentence in the semi-open regime at P1 in Tremembé (SP), is among the 263 inmates of Vale do Paraíba prisons who were approved by Enem with the minimum grade to compete for places directly in colleges or through student incentive programs of the federal government.

The prison got the progression from closed to semi-open in October 2015 and since then has benefited from temporary exits. She can also leave the unit to work or study, but it depends on authorization from the Court.

In recent years, Suzane has been trying to start a college, but without success. In 2020, she got a place at Sisu in the Tourism Management course at the Federal Institute of Campos do Jordão (SP).

Suzane enrolled, but did not attend classes because she was not authorized by the Court to leave the prison (see video of the season below).

Suzane Richthofen is selected by Fies to attend Catholic college

In 2017, the prisoner was approved for the administration course at a Catholic institution in Taubaté. To pay for the monthly fee, she applied for financing by Fies and was awarded. Despite this, he did not complete the enrollment.

In 2016, the inmate received authorization to attend another graduation. At the time, she was trying to attend business classes at a private university. Afraid of harassment outside the prison, she asked the court to take the online course, but due to lack of technological resources and apparatus in the prison, the request was denied.