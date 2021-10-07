Urach’s husband says marriage is ‘stronger than ever’

After going through a quick breakup, Andressa Urach and Thiago Lopes resumed their marriage. And, according to him, the union is going very well!

“And so we are: at peace. And the end of it all displeased a lot of people. I will not allow my child to be born without a father and mother present. They can remove the ‘ex’ when they refer to me”, wrote Thiago on social networks, after announcing their return.

This Wednesday, October 6th, Thiago appeared again commenting on the subject, thanking the affectionate messages and praising his marriage to the ex-participant of “A Fazenda”.

“Thanks for the thousands of support messages. Although they were not answered, they were read. God bless each one of you,” he declared.

“Our marriage has never been as strong as it is,” he assured.

CRITICIZING THE PRESS

Last Monday, October 4th, Thiago Lopes vented about certain “fake news” that would be circulating through some vehicles, without specification.

“In order not to divulge to people a story of overcoming a couple with the consequent preservation of the family, the press that hates the family institution spreads all kinds of fake news, saying that everything we went through was armed. Don’t believe these half bowl journalists. They hate your family. Fight for your family.”

Later on, Lopes shared a screenshot of a private message he received from an internet user, supporting the post he had made.

“I totally believe in it. More sells more to this press addicted to talking about being armed, it gives more engagement than talking about the family. Nobody respects or fights for the family in this country anymore. The concepts are inverted. I cheer for you. May Andressa have a pregnancy with a lot of love”, said the person.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Thiago released a notice about Andressa’s social networks. According to the boy, there is someone asking her to unblock him from Instagram, however, this will not happen since he is the one who blocked this individual from his wife’s account.

