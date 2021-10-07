US and Chinese Presidents to Meet Virtually Before Year End | World

US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will meet virtually “before the end of the year” on a date not yet officially announced, the US government announced on Monday.

Xi has not attended meetings abroad for nearly two years, since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and will also not be present at the next G20 leaders’ meeting in Rome, notes the New York Times.

The virtual meeting was announced after US national security adviser Jake Sullivan met China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, in Zurich for six hours.

During this meeting, Yang urged the two countries to work together, according to the Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

“When China and the United States cooperate, both countries and the world will benefit; when China and the United States face off, the two countries and the world will suffer seriously,” he said, according to Xinhua.

According to Agence France Presse, he was reported to have said that Beijing “emphasizes positive comments on relations between China and the United States” made by Biden recently.

Sullivan’s trip reaffirms the improvement of contacts between Beijing and Washington, as Biden advocates establishing “safety barriers” to the growing tension between the two powers, which increases in the face of China’s aggressive stance towards Taiwan, the decision of the States States from selling nuclear submarines to Australia, trade disputes and human rights violations against Uighurs in Xinjiang.

On Monday, US trade representative Katherine Tai said she would soon talk to her Chinese counterpart as a massive trade dispute remains with no end in sight.

After the Zurich meeting, Sullivan will visit Brussels and Paris, where he will also “report his meeting with Director Yang to our European allies and partners,” the White House anticipated.

Biden, who has known Xi for years, has had two phone conversations with the Chinese leader since taking over the presidency. The second, which lasted 90 minutes, took place last month.