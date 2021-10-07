Vaccination: Rio City Hall anticipates a booster dose schedule for the elderly and has two ages a day; see calendar

RIO – The City of Rio anticipated the schedule of the booster dose against Covid-19 for the elderly for this Thursday and Friday. There will be two ages a day: today, 74 in the morning and 73 in the afternoon, and tomorrow, in the same schedule, as 72 and 71 years old.

Saturday, on the other hand, continues as a repechage day, and the stations will be open from 8 am to noon to serve people over 71 years of age.

This week’s calendar also goes to other population groups, with immunization with booster, first and second doses. Look:

health workers and health professionals aged 60 and over: can get vaccinated any day

people with a high degree of immunosuppression aged 12 or over: they can get vaccinated any day

people aged 60 years and over who took the second dose in the city of Rio until March 31: can get vaccinated any day

first dose recap for those aged 12 and over: any day until the end of October

second dose: must follow the date noted on the vaccination card; since the last day 29, the interval between the two doses of Pfizer’s vaccine has been reduced from 90 to 21 days for people aged 40 and over

WE GET ADVANCE! Tomorrow, people 74 years of age or older must be vaccinated in the morning and 73 years or older in the afternoon. On Friday, 72 years or older in the morning and 71 years or older in the afternoon, and on Saturday, the units will be open from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm to serve people aged 71 and over. pic.twitter.com/3Ep2Qk5QlW — Municipal Health Department of Rio de Janeiro (@Saude_Rio) October 6, 2021

Reopening plan

With the advance of vaccination in the city and the falling Covid-19 indicators, the city of Rio estimates that on October 15, the city will be able to reach full vaccination coverage of 65% of the population, which releases the mandatory use of masks in open and uncrowded places.

Last Monday, the 4th, the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, published a document on the social network in which he shows that when the city reaches 65% of the population with the complete vaccination scheme, in addition to the release of the use of masks in place open and uncrowded, events for up to one thousand people will also be allowed in open places, in which case, facial protection is still mandatory, but there will be no need to present a Covid-19 test.

In the second, the city reached the mark of 56.5% of Cariocas with full immunization.