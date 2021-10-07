Vale loses in the STJ and will have to return what he received for a plant stopped 6 years ago By Estadão Content



Vale loses in the STJ and will have to return what he received for a plant stopped 6 years ago



The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) imposed a harsh defeat on mining company Vale (SA:) and decided that the company will have to return every cent it has received monthly, since 2015, for a hydroelectric plant it owns that has not delivered energy for six years .

Vale has already received more than BRL 500 million since November 2015, for energy generation that it failed to deliver that year, from the turbines of its Risoleta Neves hydroelectric plant, in the Mariana region (MG), because the plant was destroyed by the mud of the tragedy at Samarco, which has Vale itself as a partner.

This Wednesday, the 6th, however, the board of 15 ministers of the STJ unanimously decided that the company had no right to receive payments, which were being made by other hydroelectric plants in the country and energy consumers.

With the decision, the request of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) prevailed, which had already requested, in 2016, the suspension of payments, but had its claim stopped in court, because Vale insisted on continuing to receive the resources. The Risoleta Neves hydroelectric plant belongs to the Candonga consortium, in which Vale owns 77.5% and Cemig (SA:) holds 22.5%.

In May of this year, after this situation was denounced in a report by Estadão, Vale met with representatives from Aneel and the Chamber of Deputies. The company, which had been summoned to provide clarification on the matter in Congress, managed to suspend the public hearing, on the grounds that it would drop the lawsuit. In addition, the company was willing to return the entire amount received. The agreement was signed by the general director of Aneel, André Pepitone, who participated in the meeting with the company. “We are dealing with a proposal for an agreement formulated by Vale in the judicial process. Aneel sees this with enthusiasm, as we managed to eliminate yet another judicialization in the sector,” Pepitone told the reporter at the time.

The company, however, did not relinquish the process and followed the litigation to continue to have the right to maintain the plant in a mechanism in the electricity sector – funded by the energy consumer – which is activated only in situations where there are problems with water scarcity . Today, Vale was defeated.

The president of the STJ, Minister Humberto Martins, rapporteur of the case and who even rejected Aneel’s request in October 2020, today changed his mind. “Reevaluating the situation in judgment, it appears that the maintenance of the plant as part of the MRE (Energy Reallocation Mechanism, which centralized payments to the company) actually causes serious damage to the administrative and economic order,” he said. “The Risoleta Neves plant has been artificially maintained, receiving amounts of financial compensation even without generating energy for more than five years.”

The Attorney General’s Office (AGU) had already manifested itself in the process as an assistant to Aneel, pointing out “serious damage to the economic, legal and institutional order, concerning the Brazilian electricity sector”.

In his vote on Wednesday, Martins recalled the fact that Vale is a partner in Samarco, the company that caused one of the biggest environmental disasters in history, responsible for making the hydroelectric plant’s operations unfeasible. The plant was located in the path of the Fundão dam, which broke and caused the death of 19 people, with the release of thousands of tons of tailings over the forest and the Rio Doce. The mud swept 40 municipalities, until it reached the Atlantic, on the coast of Espírito Santo.

“In this sense, all the economic loss borne by captive electricity consumers results in benefits for the same company, which would be the cause of the environmental disaster”, said Martins. “Thus, the maintenance of the court decision that ruled out Aneel’s act and kept the Risoleta Neves plant in the MRE causes a serious distortion of the regulatory framework, imposing economic losses on consumers, and indirectly benefiting the same company that caused the environmental damage.”

Sought out by the report, Vale declared that, “as a member of the Candonga Consortium, Vale will evaluate the terms of the decision (not yet published)”. According to the company, regardless of the result of the action, “Vale has already submitted a proposal to Aneel to neutralize the financial effects of the application of the Energy Reallocation Mechanism (MRE)”. On September 10, two days after a report by Estadão informing that the company had decided to maintain the lawsuit, Vale declared, through a note, that it presented a proposal to Aneel in a case involving the Risoleta Neves hydroelectric plant that provides for the payment of all values ​​arising from the shutdown of the unit.

The miner said that the payments, which will include the period November 5, 2015 until December 2022, will take place regardless of the outcome of the lawsuit filed by Consortium Candonga against Aneel. “The retroactive amounts, already transferred to the plant, will be corrected, estimated at around 781 million reais, and paid in the accounting for the first month after the effective date of the Term of Commitment”, informed Vale.

At the time, the company stated that the deadline for December 2022 was stipulated due to the expected return to operation of the Risoleta Neves plant, which is undergoing restoration works carried out by Samarco, a joint venture between Vale and BHP.