Valve opens the Steam Deck and shows it inside so you don’t have to.

Swapping the SSD is not recommended to avoid incompatibilities and other issues

THE Valve published a video on its official channel showing how the opening of its new portable device, the steam deck, the video shows the step-by-step step that goes from removing the screws to access the hardware inside the device, to explaining how to exchange some components and pointing out where they are located.

The employee who is performing the disassembly warns about the device being very delicate and carefully designed for each part that goes into it, and it is highly recommended that no lay user carry out any maintenance attempt, as without prior knowledge they can easily damage the device and without guarantee of Valve. Check out the video released below.

Phil Spencer tests and praises Steam Deck: “Controls are great, xCloud works great”

“Even if it’s your PC – or that’s how you get the Steam Deck – and you have every right to open it and do whatever you want, we at Valve really don’t recommend opening it. The Steam Deck is a well-designed system, and the parts are carefully chosen for this product with its specific build, so they weren’t really designed to be user-exchangeable.” said the Valve employee who opened the Steam Deck

“Even if it’s your PC – or that’s how you get the Steam Deck – and you have every right to open it and do whatever you want, we at Valve really don’t recommend opening it. The Steam Deck is a well-designed system, and the parts are carefully chosen for this product with its specific build, so they weren’t really designed to be user-exchangeable.” said the Valve employee who opened the Steam Deck



– Continues after advertising –

During the video we can see how the analog stick is changed, in addition to being introduced to the SSD and the entire process necessary to reach the slot where it is connected, at various times in the video it is said that it is not recommended to change the SSD to avoid incompatibilities and other issues that may arise. unfortunately the steam deck it will not be officially launched in Brazil, it arrives by the end of this year in selected regions.

What did you think of Valve’s future handheld device? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

Valve answers users’ questions about Steam Deck operation

One of the answers confirms that the user will be able to use a dual-boot system on the device



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: The Verge, pcgamer