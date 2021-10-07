Vehicle production falls 21.3% in September compared to September 2020, says Anfavea

(REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio)

Still compromised by the lack of parts that paralyzes assembly lines, vehicle production fell 21.3% in September compared to the same month last year.

In total, 173,300 units were assembled, including passenger cars, light utility vehicles, trucks and buses, a result 5.6% higher than in August. The balance was released this Wednesday, 6, by Anfavea, an entity that represents the automakers.

Year-to-date production still shows a positive result, with growth of 24% compared to the first nine months of 2020.

From January to September, the automotive industry produced 1.649 million vehicles. As, when the pandemic arrived, the industry stopped completely in April of last year, the basis for comparison is weak.

Now, car factories stop because they are out of parts, especially electronic components.

Sales

As a result, there is a lack of cars in dealerships, so that sales, although there is demand, fell 25.3% in September compared to the same period in 2020.

The 155.07 thousand vehicles sold last month, in the sum of all categories, were 10.2% below the total registered in August.

Since the beginning of the year, the total sold reaches 1.577 million vehicles, 14.8% more than in the first nine months of 2020.

Importantly, pandemic restrictions, including the closure of dealerships in major consumer markets between April and May, brought down car sales last year.

Exports

On the side of exports, which have Argentina as the main destination, the balance was negative in September, with a drop of 22.5% against the same month in 2020 and of 19.7% in the monthly variation.

The automakers shipped 23,64 thousand vehicles in September, taking the total exported since January to 276.98 thousand units: growth of 33.8%.

Job

The Anfavea survey also shows that the vehicle industry closed 54,000 jobs in September, employing 102,96 thousand people at the end of the month.

Tractors and construction machines

As is the case since the balance sheet for January, Anfavea continues without disclosing the results of the tractor and construction machinery manufacturers, also partners of the entity. As a result of John Deere’s departure from the association, the entity has been reviewing the entire statistical series for the sector.

