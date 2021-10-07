Vehicle production grows and sales fall in September – News

The vehicle industry in Brazil had an increase of 5.6% in production in September compared to August, but sales retreated 10.2% amid supply problems generated by the shortage of components, announced this Wednesday (6) Anfavea (National Association of Automotive Vehicle Manufacturers).

According to the survey, the sector produced 173,300 cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses last month and sold 155.1 thousand units. In comparison with September 2020, when the sector was still accelerating to restore production paralyzed by the pandemic months earlier, production retreated 21.3%. Licensing fell 25.3% in the same comparison.

While the production of cars and light commercial vehicles fell 24.3% in September from a year earlier, the number of trucks assembled grew 46.5%. The bus sector continues to show apprehension in the transport sector, showing a 38.8% drop in the volume produced, according to Anfavea.

With the lack of components and the weakness of the main consumer markets for vehicles manufactured in Brazil, such as Argentina, September exports dropped 22.5% year-on-year, to 23.6 thousand vehicles assembled. In the year, however, the balance shows an expansion of 33.8%, to around 277 thousand units.

Forecasts

According to industry estimates, sales of new vehicles this year can range from 2.038 million to 2.118 million, that is, with scenarios of 1% drop to 3% growth compared to 2020.

Production, in turn, should vary between 2.129 million and 2.219 million, which will represent an increase of 6% to 10% when compared to the previous year. Exports, on the other hand, will range from 357 thousand to 377 thousand units, an expected increase between 10% and 16%.

“We had never had so much difficulty seeing the short-term scenario in the automotive industry. The uncertainties to guarantee the production of vehicles are great with the global supply crisis. We are witnessing a demand by consumers to purchase new products, but we do not have units to meet the demand”, says the president of Anfavea, Luiz Carlos Moraes.

