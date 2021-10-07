Very rare discovery: fossil find of a water bear preserved in amber from 16 million years old (PHOTOS)

Scientists have discovered an incredibly rare fossil of a tardigrade, also known as a water bear, preserved in a 16-million-year-old piece of amber.

In a new study published on Wednesday (6) researchers said they had discovered a 16-million-year-old fossil of a tardigrade in a piece of amber in the Dominican Republic. Previously, only two fossils of these microscopic invertebrate creatures had been discovered, advances the CBS News portal.

These microscopic eight-legged animals are among the toughest creatures on Earth, with the ability to survive decades without any food source, being able to withstand extreme temperatures and even survive in the space vacuum.

Finding a tardigrade fossil is a once-in-a-generation event, said Phil Barden, one of the researchers, in a statement released by the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

On Wednesday we present the Paradoryphoribius chronocaribbeus, a new fossil tardigrade preserved in amber, dating from the Miocene and found in the Dominican Republic.

“What’s remarkable is that tardigrades are an ubiquitous ancient lineage that has seen everything on Earth from the extinction of dinosaurs to the terrestrial colonization of plants. Finding any fossil fragments of tardigrades is an exciting time, as we can empirically see their progression through Earth’s history,” the scientist said.

This discovery is the first tardigrade fossil to be recovered from the Cenozoic – a geological era that began around 66 million years ago until today. The new species was named Paradoryphoribius chronocaribbeus.

Also, this newly discovered fossil is the one with the best viewing quality to date. Scientists were able to take a close look at the tiny creature, seeing parts of its mouth and claws, which are 20 to 30 times thinner than a human hair.