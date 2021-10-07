VIDEO: young man reveals why he shares a husband with his mother and sister

Madi Brooks shocked netizens by revealing on the internet that she tends to “release her husband” to have sex with the matriarch “a few times a week”

Can you imagine sharing your husband with your mother and sister just to make him happy? It sounds like something out of this world, but it happens in a family in the United States.

The young Madi Brooks shocked netizens by revealing on the internet that she lives in an open relationship and usually frees her husband to have sex with her mother “a few times a week”.

The revelation was so surprising that one of the videos reached 8 million views, 317,000 likes and already has more than 13,000 comments.

“My mom and I practice swing and that’s great. Do you know why? When I’m not in the mood, I just let my husband be with her. Yes, I am that kind of wife. I let my husband have sex with my mother a few times a week,” she said in one of the videos.

She also said that the relationship also includes her sister: “Want to know how I make my husband happy? I let him stay with my younger sister too”, he added.

On the platform where the videos were published, Madi has around 115,000 followers. “Don’t be mean to us, life is ours,” added the young woman.

Watch the videos:

@madibrooks567 Don’t hate or judge #fypシ #swingtok #hotwife ♬ original sound – madi