Vojvoda highlights Fortaleza’s intelligence in victory over Fluminense

After the 2-0 victory against Fluminense at Maracanã, the coach vojvoda he praised Fortaleza’s performance. In a press conference given after the duel, the Argentine coach highlighted the group’s intelligence in understanding the game’s proposal, highlighted the collective of the squad, talked about the goals in set pieces and talked about the Lion’s calendar for the month.

“Fortaleza today understood the game they had to play, they were smart from the first minute. The first half was a balanced game. In the second half, the team managed to score two goals on the set ball. I believe the team knew how to manage the time the game would have,” said the coach, who also praised the group as a whole.

“I want to say congratulations to each of the players. Everyone is important, regarding the question, today I think (the team) played a good game both defensively, where they had to face an opponent at a good time.” Asked about Lucas Crispim’s performance, Vojvoda praised the athlete’s versatility and movement.

“As for Lucas Crispim’s versatility, he, both in set pieces and in movement, had a very interesting game”, stressed the coach.

The shirt number 10 provided assistance for one of the goals of the Lion. Both goals were scored with set pieces, a characteristic that, according to Vojvoda, is due to the technical assistants. “The set pieces are an important part of the strategy of each game. (…) I owe a lot of work to my technical assistants in this part. They are responsible for this and we are achieving the results we are looking for”, he mentioned.

Regarding the calendar, the Argentine mentioned the series of games that the Tricolor do Pici will have and thanked the cast in this period. “The team will play every three days. You can’t always be 100%. We try to make it that way, but players are not machines, they’re people. I’m very grateful for the daily delivery, not only in this match, because today we won. I trust my players a lot, both on good and bad days. We always work to play well,” he said.

Broken taboo in Maracanã

In addition to guaranteeing the return to the G-4 of the Brazilian Championship, the 2-0 victory over Fluminense-RJ, this Wednesday, 6th, at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro, for the 24th round of the competition, represented another important milestone. for Fortaleza: the end of a 15-year taboo against the Rio team on the same stage as the last positive result.

Leão’s last victory over Tricolor das Laranjeiras had been on September 23, 2006, by 3-1, in Serie A. The goals were scored by Lúcio Bala, twice, and André Cunha, while Beto scored for the owners of the House. This time, the triumph came with accurate headers from Marcelo Benevenuto and Titi in corner kicks by Lucas Crispim, both in the second half.

Regarding the taboo, Vojvoda pointed out that the team was very happy to win the victory in such an important stadium in the history of football. “We are very happy to get this victory in a mythical stadium, where everyone wants to play. The history of football is in this stadium and will be remembered forever (by breaking the taboo) not only for the players, but for the fans and everyone who we are currently enjoying this victory” (With Afonso Ribeiro)

