Volcano ash causes new closure of La Palma airport

The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma closed again on the morning of Thursday (7) due to a cloud of ash from the volcano that has been erupting for more than two weeks, the company that manages the country’s airports, AENA, told AFP .

The airport “is out of operation at the moment, as it is necessary to clean up the runways where the ash accumulates”, said the AENA spokeswoman.

The closure, the second of the airport since the volcano ‘Cumbre Vieja’ erupted on Sept. 19 on this island in the Canary archipelago, “could be quick,” the source explained.

The airline Binter announced the cancellation of Thursday’s flights with landing and departure from La Palma.

“The stoppage will continue until conditions improve and allow us to fly safely,” tweeted the company.

Competitor Canaryfly made a similar announcement: “We have again temporarily suspended all flights to and from La Palma. The new temporary suspension affects, at the moment, only Thursday’s flights”.

La Palma airport stopped operations from 25 to 29 September, also due to the ash.

The eruption of the ‘Cumbre Vieja’, which caused no casualties, caused the evacuation of more than 6,000 people and much damage to the small island of 85,000 inhabitants.

More than 1,000 properties were destroyed by lava, which affected more than 400 hectares of the island.

In addition, the lava, which solidifies when it comes into contact with water, has created a kind of platform that extends almost 40 hectares into the sea, according to the Canary Islands Volcanic Institute (Involcan).

know more

+ Wife shares husband with mother and younger sister: ‘When I’m not in the mood’

+ In sexy pose, Cleo Pires says: “Loving my big ass”

+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence