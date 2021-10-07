VW confirms end of Fox and celebrates 200,000 T-Cross produced

Volkswagen made a double move today in São José dos Pinhais, Paraná. In addition to confirming the end of Fox, it also celebrated 200,000 T-Cross produced units. The tall hatch, after 18 years of production, has reached the end of its career, as we had revealed in images of the last unit.

With this, the factory from Pará will only make the T-Cross, but now at a higher rate – if there are enough semiconductors – to supply the national and export markets which, according to Anfavea, are growing in Brazil.

With 200,000 units made, the T-Cross is a success for VW, which delayed its entry into the segment for years and now realizes that this was the way to go. Alongside the latest Fox, Tornado Red Xtreme, the Sunset Red compact SUV is a contrast to how the market has changed.

Leandro Lemos de Oliveira, manager of the Volkswagen plant in São José dos Pinhais, says: “Since its launch in 2003, the Fox has been produced exclusively at the Paraná plant and over these 18 years it has established itself as a very beloved model. employees and desired by customers. OT‑Cross is following the same path and it is a reason to be proud to see a product from our plant becoming a sales success in Brazil and abroad”.

Developed in Brazil, the Fox had 1.8 million units made at the factory in southern Brazil alone, and 500,000 units were shipped abroad, especially to Europe, where it was marketed as a Lupo, equipped with a 1.4 engine, the same as the Kombi

The T-Cross, on the other hand, was a global project by VW, with the Brazilian variant being larger than the European one and with 2,651 m between axles. The compact SUV is still produced under different names and aesthetic changes in China and India. In 2020, it came to lead the monthly market with more than 10 thousand sold.