Watch the trailer for House of the Dragon, spin-off from Game of Thrones

HBO Max released the first teaser for House of the Dragon, new series set in the universe of game of Thrones.

The story takes place 300 years before the War of Thrones, and features the rise of the Targaryens (family of Daenerys, main series character), known as the House of Fire & Blood. The new production has followed the family since they conquered Westeros and united the Seven Kingdoms.

But, just like the franchise universe, we will see new power struggles, blood will be spilled and many dragons. See more in the trailer below.

For those who only watched the series and are worried if the ending will be disastrous (like the one in the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones), here’s a message: you can have your heart at ease. House of the Dragon is inspired by the book Fire & Blood, also written by George RR Martin, and has already had its bow ended.

The cast has big names like Paddy Considine (The Outsider), Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers), Olivia Cooke (The sound of silence) and Matt Smith (Dr Who).

For now, the first season has had ten episodes ordered and has names like Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik as showrunners. The production was conceived by George RR Martin himself.

House of the Dragon arrives in 2022 to HBO Max