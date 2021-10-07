Welcome to Racoon City wins first official trailer

Back to origins!

After a teaser trailer, today the first official trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City, the new film in the franchise that will adapt the acclaimed games from Capcom and is produced by Sony Pictures.

The film will show a story that takes place in raccoon city during the year of 1998, in the fateful night already known by game fans in which the virus spread through the city.

The cast has Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner) like Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen (Ant Man and the Wasp) like Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell (Upload) in the role of Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) interpreting Albert Wesker, advance game (Zombieland 2) like Leon S. Kennedy and Neal McDonough (Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow) like William Birkin. Donal Log (Gotham), Chad Rook(The Flash) and Lily Gao (The Handmaid’s Tale).

Johnnannes Roberts will be the project’s director and screenwriter, while Robert Kulzer, James Harrisand Hartley Gorenstein sign the production. Martin Moszkowicz and Victor Hadid will be the executive producers.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City debut November 24th.

