What are the possible consequences of Guedes and Campos Neto’s involvement in the Pandora Papers case?

After the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists released, last Sunday (3), the Pandora Papers report on alleged involvement of some world leaders, public officials and artists in offshore schemes, including the Economy Minister and the President of the Central Bank of Brazil , the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, said that he cannot carry out investigations based on news.

However, soon after, Aras ended up opening, on Monday (4), a preliminary investigation into the foreign investments of these figures. Paulo Guedes owns an offshore company in the British Virgin Islands that, in 2015, had US$9.55 million – more than R$52 million in today’s exchange rate.

In addition to the Public Ministry, on Tuesday (5) the Committee on Labor, Administration and Public Service of the Chamber of Deputies summoned the two to clarify information about the companies they maintain in tax havens. The Senate’s Economic Affairs Committee (CAE) also approved invitations for Guedes and Campos Neto to provide clarification on the companies.

To explain the risks that this investigation could bring to the Brazilian government, Sputnik Brasil had a conversation with Paulo Niccoli Ramirez, political scientist and professor at ESPM-SP, who helped to understand the matter.

Conflict of interests

First, it is necessary to emphasize that, from a legal point of view, there is no problem with a Brazilian having accounts abroad. Not holding public positions and having no conflict of interest, any Brazilian has the right to have an account in an offshore. This is part of the legislation and is in the field of legality.

But the case of civil servants is exceptional. The main problem that becomes current is a conflict of interest.

As Paulo Niccoli Ramirez clarifies, what was shown in the last two years of the Bolsonaro administration were real government blind eyes, especially the Ministry of Finance, in relation to the devaluation of the real against the dollar.

This allowed the establishment of interests of groups of investors: the more the Brazilian currency is devalued, the greater will be the return for investing or buying properties, and therein lies the problem of citing the name of Paulo Guedes.

“The problem is not that Guedes has an offshore account in himself: the problem is that he is at the Ministry of Finance and has an offshore account at a time when the Brazilian currency has devalued the most in the last 30 years”, summed up the professor .

Since Bolsonaro assumed the presidency, a process of devaluation of the Brazilian currency continues, around 40%. And the same individual Paulo Guedes, having accounts in a tax haven, profited from this devaluation of the dollar, if we compare the numbers mentioned above.

An aggravating point of the situation in which the minister was left and one of the main questions facing the minister is why the origin of his money in tax havens is unknown and why this information was not so public before.

© AFP 2021 / LOIC VENANCE Photo illustration shows logo of Pandora Papers in Lavau-sur-Loire, western France, 4 October 2021

The analyst assesses the case as “a great scandal” and the information revealed as “shocking”, which produces a feeling of estrangement and which needs to be better explained.

To illustrate the interests of the current economy minister, the professor recalls Guedes’ words last year: he said that there was an “absurdity” for domestic workers to travel to the US for Disney and that the ideal is for the dollar to be “higher ” so that this would strengthen national tourism. “It seems that this was used as a pretext, when the real interest was to win as an investor in this offshore”, he believes.

government protection

More than that, according to Ramirez, “Brazilian political institutions, especially the Public Ministry, were somehow orchestrated by Bolsonaro to protect government members.” Your assistance could explain why to date no impeachment proceedings have been carried out in relation to issues surrounding the pandemic, genocide cases, etc.

For example, Guedes himself, before assuming the position of minister, asked the Public Ethics Commission in 2019 for an entire analysis of exactly the possibility of him remaining or not in this offshore. And the result of this analysis came out only in June of this year, which shows, according to Ramirez, a sluggishness of these institutions that would be responsible for inspecting government agents.

The political scientist believes that this ends up showing that there were interests of Paulo Guedes, including actions that turn in favor of privatizations and a lower rate of state intervention in economic policies that were capable of holding the price of the national currency.

The professor believes that, if this had happened in any other government, by FHC, by Temer, by Lula, the minister would have been exonerated. But one of the characteristics of the Bolsonaro government is to protect its members, he says. So, it is unlikely that Paulo Guedes will leave office, even because he is one of the key players in Bolsonaro’s election and one of Bolsonaro’s own tentacles.

“Only social pressures could lead to the removal of Paulo Guedes from the post of Minister of Economy.”

While thousands of Brazilians are in need, starving or suffering employment problems, a few profit from the devaluation of the Brazilian currency. Such a contradiction between these two groups will bring a great air of discontent among the population, warns the expert, and could even damage the image of the Bolsonaro government itself.

Reputation of Paulo Guedes

Investors have always looked favorably on Paulo Guedes. It is one of the figures that is little criticized in technical terms: its neoliberal and privatizing economic structure is not questioned by the market.

And now we have a serious conflict of interest that could reveal that such an important agent in the Ministry of Economy may have acted not in terms of national interests, but of foreign interests, explains Ramirez.

Case of Roberto Campos Neto

In relation to the case of Campos Neto, it is necessary to understand that the president of the Central Bank has a lot of responsibility, especially in controlling the interest rate.

There is an economic equation: the more the interest rate falls, the greater the tendency of the dollar to rise. And the curious moment here is the following: since Bolsonaro assumed the presidency, the Brazilian interest rate has been falling a lot from a historical point of view.

20-25 years ago, Fernando Henrique Cardoso, with the launch of the Real Plan, raised the interest rate and stabilized the currency. Bolsonaro promotes the opposite movement: it radically reduces the interest rate and the value of the dollar soars.

So, investors start to speculate around the devaluation of the national currency and many people gain from this, explains the professor.

It also demonstrates that the president of the Central Bank acts in the interests of the market, just like the minister of economy.

Parallels with Panama Papers

It is still not easy to say what the long-term consequences of the publication of Pandora Papers will be. According to the expert, almost everything depends on press coverage.

It’s just that many media owners also have offshore accounts. Perhaps, in order not to harm themselves, they will go on to “a kind of sensationalism” as they did with Lula, for example, when the Panama Papers, also scandalous, which involved several Brazilian politicians, was released.

At that time, the Brazilian media focused more on Lula’s arrest and almost ignored the publication. In the case of Pandora Papers something similar happened. The report was released at the end of the week, the following day, Monday (3), Facebook and WhatsApp stopped working and basically the major media only talked about it, “forgot” about the case of Paulo Guedes. “So, a smokescreen that these big media end up creating around here too.”

“Depending on our traditional press, it is very difficult for this case to be taken seriously,” he concluded.

