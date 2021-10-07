What If…? | Season 1’s last episode brings post-credits scene

The last episode of the 1st season of ‘What If…?‘ is available on Disney+, and finally we had the long-awaited post-credits scene. In it, Captain Carter and Black Widow invade a ship controlled by HYDRA, and find the ancient armor of the Hydra Stomper, used by Steve Rogers at the beginning of the series.

Natasha then says: “There’s someone in there”, indicating that Steve is somehow alive.

Immediately, many fans have speculated that Peggy’s love interest may have replaced Bucky Barnes, and become a variant of Winter Soldier.

What if instead of Steve Rogers, Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) became the first Super Soldier? This creative exercise is at the heart of What If…?, the first animated series from the Marvel Cinematographic Universe. The anthology reimagines numerous major events from the movies in game-changing ways, and also features Chadwick Boseman, who was able to reprise T’Challa through voice work before his death.

