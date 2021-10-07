What is the ‘football world belt’ Spain won after defeating Italy at the San Siro

This Wednesday (6) the victory of Spain per 2 to 1 regarding the Italy, in the middle of San Siro, not only guaranteed a place for the decision of the Nations League, but also brought a symbolic title to the Spaniards. With the triumph, the Fury is the newest holder of the “football world belt”.

But what would that be? Just imagine organizing the dispute for the world title of national teams in the model of the world of fights, much more dynamic, where to become champion you have to beat the current title holder. The unofficial dispute even received the name of the Unofficial World Cup in Football (or UFWC, for its acronym in English) as it does not receive FIFA’s approval.

Since then, at least 49 teams have conquered the symbolic belt, created in 2003 by English journalist Paul Brown and inspired by the boxing dispute system. To take the belt, the challenger must beat the current world champion, and the tie belongs to whoever defends.

This list includes not only European countries, but also South America, such as the Brazil, 7th in the ranking and champion for the last time in 2015, and the Argentina. Before the defeat this Wednesday, Italy was the current holder, as in September they won the Netherlands and got the belt.

Before it, other selections such as the Germany, Netherlands and France will also win the same belt. The current leader of the ranking is Scotland, with 86 wins in 149 disputes, followed by England (73V), Argentina (62V), Netherlands (58V) and Italy (45V), which close the top-5.

The first champion was England, due to a victory over Scotland, in 1873, in the second official game of national teams in history, since in the first, in 1872, the two countries drew 0-0.

Spain won the dispute 18 times, in 33 matches, and occupies only the 13th place in the ranking, even behind teams like Chile (12th), Uruguay (11th), Sweden (9th) and Russia (6th).