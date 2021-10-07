What is the relationship between B vitamins and your weight? Understand – 10/06/2021

There are a total of eight varieties of vitamin B. Normally, your body receives the required amount daily from foods such as meat, liver, fish (sardines, salmon, trout, tuna), eggs, fortified cereals, and dairy products. The vitamins that are part of the complex are B1 (thiamine), B2 (riboflavin), B3 (niacin), B5 (pantothenic acid), B6 ​​(pyridoxine), B7 (biotin), B9 (folic acid) and B12 (cobalamin).

Each of the eight that make up a vitamin B complex supplement has individual benefits that are essential for many important bodily processes. It is important to explore the roles of vitamins to understand their functionality in the body.

See the function of some of them and the influence – or not – on weight

Thiamine (vitamin B1)

Thiamine, or vitamin B1, has the primary function of converting glucose into energy and plays a key role in maintaining the health of the nervous system. It is found in whole grains, seeds, pulses, yeast and pork.

Thiamine deficiency can jeopardize nervous system function and even affect the cardiovascular and gastrointestinal systems—if not treated properly.

A study published in the Journal of Advances in Nutrition (2015) showed a link between people with obesity and thiamine deficiency, suggesting that thiamine deficiency may actually contribute to weight gain —15.5% to 29% of people who sought surgery to lose weight were deficient in vitamin B. However, the study concluded that more trials would be needed for a concrete conclusion.

Riboflavin (vitamin B2)

Riboflavin, also known as vitamin B2, is critical to skin health and improves vision. Also, like many B group vitamins, it helps in energy production. It is found in milk, yogurt, whole grain bread and green leafy vegetables.

Although rarer (usually associated with excessive alcohol intake), riboflavin deficiency can occur. Symptoms include dry, cracked mouth, inflammation of the tongue, sensitivity to light, and redness of the eyes.

There is no clinical evidence to suggest that riboflavin has any particular role in weight gain or loss. However, it is important in fat metabolism, so it should still be part of your diet.

Niacin (vitamin B3)

Niacin, or vitamin B3, plays a key role in converting fat, carbohydrates and alcohol into energy. Similar to riboflavin and thiamine, it helps promote skin integrity and nervous system health. It is found in poultry, milk, eggs and mushrooms.

If you consume an excessive amount of niacin, it can result in side effects such as itchiness, confusion and even liver damage. When the body is deficient in niacin, symptoms include irritability, mental confusion, loss of appetite and dizziness.

Obesity increases niacin breakdown, according to a study published in August 2015 in the World Journal of Diabetes. Ensuring you meet your daily niacin needs can be even more important when you are overweight. Like other B vitamins, niacin helps extract energy from food and promotes a normal appetite. Niacin at higher doses can be used to fight high cholesterol (hypercholesterolemia), but there is no significant link between niacin intake and weight gain or loss. Deficiency can cause loss of appetite, but that doesn’t mean that higher levels of niacin encourage weight gain.

Pantothenic acid (vitamin B5)

Pantothenic acid, or vitamin B5, is beneficial in the body’s production of red blood cells and steroid hormones. It is found in many foods, particularly liver, kidneys, peanuts and vegetables.

As with riboflavin deficiency, it is rare to be deficient in pantothenic acid because it is present in almost all foods, but symptoms include fatigue, vomiting and digestive problems.

There is no clinical evidence to suggest that pantothenic acid plays a significant role in weight gain or loss.

Pyridoxine (vitamin B6)

Vitamin B6 influences brain processes and is beneficial to the immune system. It is found in fish, shellfish, fruits and nuts.

It’s important to be careful about how much vitamin B6 you take in, as excessive amounts, particularly through supplementation, can result in nerve damage. Symptoms include mobility difficulties and numbness in the hands and feet.

The only clinical evidence to suggest a correlation between vitamin B6 and weight gain is from a 2008 study published in the International Journal of Obesity, which found that higher levels of B6 correlated with weight loss in obese women. However, this does not demonstrate that vitamin B6 is essential for weight loss and, as we always stress here, the approach to the weight loss process should be broad, not one-sided.

Cobalamin (vitamin B12)

Vitamin B12, also known as cobalamin, promotes red blood cell growth and health, mental alertness, and the breakdown of fatty acids to create energy. According to the Harvard Health Publishing sources of vitamin B12 can be found in almost all animal foods.

People most at risk of developing a disability include the elderly, smokers, those who consume excessive alcohol, or people who follow a vegetarian or vegan diet.

Deficiency symptoms include chronic fatigue, loss of appetite, shortness of breath, paraesthesia, imbalance, mood swings, and mental problems—depression and memory loss.

There is a link between vitamin B12 deficiency and weight gain, as it plays an important role in converting fats into energy. When the body is deficient in vitamin B12, it begins to convert specific nutrients into fat rather than energy. So by keeping the body supplied with the levels of vitamin B12 it needs, any excess nutrients will be converted into energy as opposed to excess fat. However, despite the numerous processes in which vitamin B12 is involved, there is little evidence to suggest that it has any influence on weight gain or loss.

The current evidence is too weak to suggest that a vitamin B12 deficiency has any strong or specific impact on weight—whether gain or loss.

Which way to go?

There are some factors that can hinder the normality of vitamins in your body. With age, for example, it can become more difficult to absorb this vitamin; some surgical interventions (such as some methods of bariatric surgery) can lead to reduced absorption; vegan or vegetarian diets; or even if you drink alcohol frequently and excessively.

Other factors can also make you more likely to develop deficiency in B vitamins, especially B12, such as atrophic gastritis, pernicious anemia, Crohn’s disease, celiac disease, bacterial growth or a parasite, Graves’ disease or lupus and administration of some medications.

What is important is to know that many get enough vitamins through a balanced and balanced diet and that is why it is necessary to focus on a healthy lifestyle. In this way, our entire organism will be working in constant harmony. However, it is important to always pay attention to signs and symptoms that our body gives, so that a doctor can assess whether there is a need for any focused intervention.

I always reinforce that a nutrient or behavior is not a condition sine qua non and, yes, a union of several factors. Therefore, it is necessary to observe each point of attention and always seek to improve.

