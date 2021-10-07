What life was like for Suzane Richthofen’s parents before the crime

With the release of The Girl Who Killed Her Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents, public interest in the Richthofen case was completely revived. In 2002, Suzane von Richthofen shocked Brazil by planning the murder of her parents, Manfred and Marísia, with the help of her boyfriend Daniel and brother-in-law Cristian. Many internet users wonder what the parents of the girl were like before the crime, something that is also addressed in the features of Prime Video.

In The Girl Who Killed Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents, Manfred and Marísia Von Richthofen are played respectively by Leonardo Medeiros (A Vida da Gente) and Vera Zimmermann (The Ten Commandments).

Although Suzane von Richthofen maintained that the motivation for the crimes involved the prohibition of her relationship with Daniel Cravinhos, experts indicate that part of the intention of the confessed murderer was to receive the inheritance from her parents – which ended up not happening.

Below is everything you need to know about the lives of Manfred and Marísia von Richthofen and their relationship with their family before Suzane’s crimes.

What was Suzane’s family like before the crime?

Manfred von Richthofen, Suzane’s father, was born in the German city of Erbach, but migrated to Brazil when he was just one year old. His family moved to the city of Santa Cruz, located in Rio Grande do Sul.

The Von Richthofen clan is a famous family of the German aristocracy, and has several illustrious members in the world context, especially Manfred von Richthofen (1892-1918).

Suzane’s father’s namesake was known as the Red Baron, and was an important German aviator in World War I, being considered to this day as an “ace of aces”.

In 1974, Suzane’s father moved to São Paulo and began studying engineering at USP. It was there that Manfred met Marísia, who was studying medicine. After a few years of dating, the couple made the union official.

At the time of the assassination, Manfed von Richthofen was 49 years old and worked in a prominent position at Engenharia de Desenvolvimento Roviário SA (Dersa).

Marísia, in turn, was 50 years old and was a psychiatrist, specialized in serving clients from the wealthiest families in São Paulo.

the last day of the family

In a special article, the newspaper Estado de São Paulo talked about the last day of Manfred and Marísia. The couple was murdered on October 30, 2002.

On the last day of his life, Manfred von Richthofen was extremely happy. After months of negotiations, there was finally the possibility of issuing the work order for the creation of the project for the southern stretch of the Rodoanel Mário Covas.

“We’re going to make the Rodoanel!” Manfred would have said to Dersa’s Planning and Cost Division manager. Colleagues would have talked for about 15 minutes.

The next step would be the analysis of the project’s projection, which ended up being for later. “Tomorrow we see this,” Manfred said. Unfortunately, that tomorrow never came.

Marísia, in turn, also lived an ordinary day in her office. The psychiatrist worked at Rua República do Iraq, usually from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm.

According to investigations, the physician’s conduct throughout the day was completely normal, not counting with any type of change. However, an employee of Marísia, sought by Estadão, chose not to comment on the last day.

The Girl Who Killed Her Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents are available on Amazon Prime Video.