what to expect for stock exchange and exchange in Brazil this Thursday By Investing.com

By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The trade is up 0.17%, at 9:33 am this morning (07), while it retreats 0.28%, to R$ 5.4965.

In the United States, futures of , and advance 0.91%, 0.85% and 1.14%, respectively, maintaining the high after the release of data on orders in the country. About 326,000 new claims for unemployment insurance were made, below the forecast of 364,000.

Brazil registered on Wednesday 530 new deaths from Covid-19, which brings the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country to 599,359, informed the Ministry of Health. confirmed in the country advancing to 21,516,967, added the folder.

Retail fell by 3.1% in August, according to the IBGE, the worst result for the month since the beginning of the historical series in the 2000s. , because of the slower economic recovery, high inflation and more expensive credit.

The data surprised the market, which projected a high of 0.7%, according to Reuters. The break in expectations caused analysts to revise their expectations for GDP. XP (NASDAQ:) reduced the GDP forecast for the third quarter from 0.7% to 0.5% compared to the second quarter. On the other hand, Banco Original and Banco Inter (SA:) placed a negative and downward bias in their forecasts.

The , which is one of the great villains that compromise the income of families, should start to normalize in the middle of next year, according to the . They claim that before inflation returns to pre-pandemic levels, emerging countries such as Brazil should reach an average peak of 6.8% before decelerating to a level of 4% in 2022.

News of the day

Budget – The plenary of the Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday night, the 6th, an additional transfer of 1% of income from Income Tax and IPI to municipalities. This represents an increase of R$ 1.6 billion in city hall cash in September 2022, equivalent to 0.25% of income from IR and IPI.

Real estate credit – Caixa Econômica Federal reiterated its projection of releasing R$ 130 billion in real estate financing this year and signaled that the same rate of hiring should be maintained next year.

Auction of – This Thursday, Brazil holds its 17th Bidding Round for exploratory oil and gas blocks, with 92 offshore blocks in the Campos, Santos, Pelotas and Potiguar basins. The event had only nine companies registered, the lowest number ever registered for a concession auction in the country, but with the presence of large companies such as Chevron (NYSE:), Shell (NYSE:), TotalEnergies (NYSE:) and Petrobras (SA:).

Open banking – The Central Bank postponed to June 30, 2022 the deadline for open banking participants to define their definitive structure.

Savings – The savings account had a net withdrawal of R$ 7.719 billion in September, a record for the month and that comes after a also significant redemption in August, according to data from the Central Bank.

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Meeting with Rogério Marinho, Minister of State for Regional Development; Ceremony for the Presentation of Credentials of New Ambassadors; Meeting with Paulo Guedes, Minister of State for the Economy; Meeting with Pedro Cesar Sousa, Deputy Chief for Legal Affairs of the General Secretariat of the Presidency; Meeting with Onyx Lorenzoni, Minister of State for Labor and Welfare; Occupational Health and Safety Regulations Modernization Ceremony.

Paulo Guedes – Meeting with the Special Secretary for Privatization, Divestments and Market, Diogo Mac Cord; Meeting with the Special Secretary for the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal; Meeting with President Jair Bolsonaro; Meeting with the Special Secretary for Foreign Trade and International Affairs, Roberto Fendt; Meeting with federal deputy Marcelo Aro (PP/MG).

Campos Neto – He lectures at the BIS Conference – Regulating big tech: between financial regulation, antitrust and data privacy, promoted by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS); Meeting with Robert M. Townsend, Professor of Economics, representative of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

corporate news

Embraer (SA:) – A for the export of 24 E175 commercial jets to skywest Airlines (NASDAQ:), from the USA. Delivery takes place from last August to April 2022.

Voucher (SA:) – The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) determined that Vale will have to return the more than R$ 500 million it has received since 2015 for the Risoleta Neves hydroelectric plant, in the region of Mariana (MG), which has not delivered energy for six years.

Modal Bank (SA:) – Banco Modal confirmed the acquisition of 100% of the capital of LiveOn Meios de Pagamentos, a benchmark in the Banking as a Service (BaaS) market in Brazil.

Raizen (SA:) – A , which operates in the energy sector in Brazil. For the formation of the new company, Raízen Energia will invest approximately R$ 212 million for stakes in companies of the Gera Group, in addition to making a primary contribution in the total amount of R$ 106 million for the development of new businesses.

American (SA:) – The court of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) denied a request presented by one of the advisors for a new analysis of the operation of purchase of Hortifruti by Americanas. With this, the approval of the operation was maintained, without restrictions, which had been given by the General Superintendence of Cade on September 17th.

BR Properties (SA:) – The commercial real estate company for income BR Properties is close to making its debut in the real estate investment fund market, with a portfolio of around R$ 530 million of its own properties.

Raia Drogasil (SA:) – RaiaDrogasil believes there is room to open 240 stores a year over the next four or five years, said the retailer’s president, Marcilio Pousada, during a live at Valor Econômico. If that happens, the group should reach around 3,500 pharmacies by the end of 2025.