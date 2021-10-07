WhatsApp GB was an alternative in the “blackout”, is it worth it?

During the Facebook blackout, involving the social network, Instagram and WhatsApp, an unusual thing happened: more than 100,000 people arrived at tekimobile looking for one thing: app info WhatsApp GB. But what exactly is it?

WhatsApp GB is a modified app

WhatsApp GB rocked during the fall of the normal version because it is a modified version where people “cheat” Facebook into thinking that its users use the original version.

These users thought that using this version WhatsApp would work, which didn’t work as it uses Facebook’s servers.

O GBWhatsApp – official name – is a copy of WhatsApp that users normally connect to the messenger, but the app has dozens of more functions, as we’ll see.

It’s safe?

Not, it’s not 100% safe. Although it accesses the original WhatsApp server, there is no guarantee that no one is intercepting your messages or end-to-end encryption.

A second problem is where you download it from. Recently, another similar modified app has spent days spreading a dangerous and advanced virus to Android phones, infecting millions of users worldwide.

Finally, Facebook itself prohibits the use of applications such as WhatsApp GB and even threatens to ban users who are using it.

WhatsApp GB features

As we said, the attraction of this dangerous version is precisely its features. In this case, there is no denying that WhatsApp GB is much better than the original version. Below are some of its functions:

Two WhatsApp accounts on the same phone: This is perhaps the most sought after feature. Other Mods do not let you have another WhatsApp installed on the same phone. With GBWhatsApp, it’s possible. Upload larger files: WhatsApp has limits for sending large files such as videos. In GB WhatsApp the limit is much higher. You’ll be able to share videos with several minutes without worrying about having to cut to send. Send as many images as you want: On WhatsAppp GB you can upload as many images as you like at once; in the original version only 15 images can be sent together. Hide that you are online: You can hide that you are online so you can see the Status of your contacts without them knowing. Huge stats: For you who like to write long texts on your Status, GB allows up to 250 characters in a single post. Download Friends Status: You know that cool video you saw on your friend’s status? Instead of asking for the video for it, just download it directly from the app. Privacy: You can hide information such as typing or recording audio, and let you skip your last check by choosing a time to show as your last view. Turn off the internet (DND): GBWhatsApp has a very interesting function, where it is possible for you to turn off the internet only from it, so you can keep focused on work without being disturbed by messages. password for conversations: By downloading the updated GBWhatsApp 2021, you will be able in this version to put password in specific conversations instead of a password for the entire application. Themes: When downloading the updated Whatsapp gb, the application has numerous theme options so you can give your social network a new face, and make it look the way you want. Sources: GB WhatsAppupdate also features several fonts so you can make the application even more with the features you prefer. High quality photos: You know that beautiful photo you took, but WhatsApp spoils everything when sharing? GB doesn’t do that, it sends the original photo up to 100M pixels with superior quality, uncompressed; Quality videos: Sending videos via WhatsApp is horrible. It compresses to the maximum, spoiling all the quality. GB doesn’t do that, it sends the video uncompressed, with the original quality.

How to securely download WhatsApp GB

If you still want to download WhatsAppp GB. At least, we were able to make the apk file virus free. However, we do not guarantee the safety of its use.

