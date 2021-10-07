WhatsApp tests new to give more privacy to the profile picture

WhatsApp has started testing a privacy setting that will allow the user to hide the profile picture of specific contacts on Android — today, the option makes it possible to show the image to everyone, only to their contacts or to no one, which restricts their freedom of choice . This is another addition that adds to others aimed at giving more privacy options to the user, such as hiding online status.

The specialized website WABetaInfo found traces of the code in beta version 2.21.21.2 with references to this new configuration. A screenshot reveals that the restriction would come through the “My Contacts” option, which would now rely on the term “except” to add people who will not be able to see your photo.

You will be able to choose who can see or not your photo (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

The expectation is that this selection of contacts can also be applied to “Seen by the end” and “Recado”, as it has occasionally been analyzed in other WhatsApp updates — WABetaInfo itself detected something similar also in experimental versions on the iPhone. Regarding status privacy, this function has existed since 2017 and reached the groups two years later, which is why it is possible to imagine that it will be extended to the others.

The feature isn’t released to beta testers yet, and it’s all just testing, so it’s impossible to tell when or if they’ll get to the chat app. For now, the only way to hide the photo is to delete the person from your contacts and check the corresponding option, something laborious and not discreet.

Source: WABetaInfo