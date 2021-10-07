Whindersson Nunes congratulates Maria Lina on her birthday

This Wednesday, October 6th, is a very special day for Maria Lin a Deggan, who is celebrating her 23rd birthday. Because of this, several tributes are being made to the influencer on social networks, and even Whindersson Nunes took the opportunity to declare himself.

Through the stories on his official Instagram profile, the comedian surprised him by congratulating his ex-fiancée on her day, without losing the characteristic good humor that the comedian always carries.

“23 years of Maria Lina. She’s all bewildered today hahahaha Congratulations!”, he wished.

Even then, Whindersson shared some more Maria Lina clicks and declared: “Happy niver!”.

Whindersson congratulating Maria Lina (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram @whinderssonnunes)

Remembering that this wasn’t the first time recently that Whindersson interacted with Maria Lina Deggan on the web, and his fans noticed that he left a message of praise in a post by ex-fiancée Maria Lina on social media.

Maria posted a photo holding her two cats and wrote: “My biggest passion in a photo… I’m crazy about you! If I could, I would have about 30 more animals in the house.”

It was then that among the comments left, the one from Whindersson drew attention: “Three kittens!”.

Whindersson’s followers liked the message and began to question whether Maria and Whindersson were reconciling. Will be?

MARIA LINA DID NOT DONATE THE SON’S ITEMS

Maria Lina opened her heart and revealed to her followers that she still hasn’t got rid of the items of João Miguel, her son with Whindersson Nunes. Honestly, the influencer admitted that despite being strong after the death of the little one, who was born from a premature birth of 22 weeks and did not resist, she is still not ready to let go of the baby’s memories.

“It’s still all in his little room. I’m very strong, I’m a rock, I’ve taken a lot of blows these past three months, but I still don’t feel ready to give him his little things. Perhaps in the near future, but not yet”, he wrote.

Later, Maria even opened up about how she felt when she lost her son and, soon after, ended her engagement with Whindersson, with whom she lived a year of relationship. “Very difficult. But we women are MUCH stronger than we think. I usually say that we only know the strength we have when our way out is to be strong”, he wrote.

