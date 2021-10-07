WHO approves 1st malaria vaccine and recommends use in children – Health

GENEVA – In a historic decision, the World Health Organization (WHO) approved on Wednesday, 6, the first vaccine against the malaria, a disease that is transmitted by a mosquito and that kills more than 400 thousand people per year, mainly children in Africa. According to WHO, every two minutes a child dies of malaria in the world.

Known since antiquity, the disease manifests itself mainly through fever, headaches and muscle discomfort. There are also other cyclic symptoms such as chills, increased body temperature and sweating.

“It is a historic moment. The long-awaited malaria vaccine for children is a breakthrough for science, for child health and for the fight against malaria,” the WHO Director General said in a statement. Tedros Adhanom. “Using this vaccine, in addition to existing tools to prevent malaria, could save tens of thousands of children’s lives each year,” he added.

Manufactured by British pharmaceutical giant GSK, the RTS (S/AS01) is a vaccine that acts against the most lethal parasite transmitted by mosquitoes, the Plasmodium falciparum. In all, the disease is caused by five species of parasites of the type Plasmodium, all transmitted by mosquito bites. O Plasmodium falciparum it is the most pathogenic and responsible for fatal cases.

For Africa, where malaria kills more than 260,000 children under the age of five each year, approval of the vaccine is synonymous with hope, especially as there are fears that malaria will become increasingly resistant to treatments.

“For centuries, malaria has plagued sub-Saharan Africa and has caused immense personal suffering,” said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa. “We have long been waiting for an effective malaria vaccine and now, for the first time, we have one recommended for widespread use.”

Since 2019, a pilot program has been carried out in three sub-Saharan African countries, Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, introducing the vaccine in several areas. More than two million doses have been administered.

RTS is the first vaccine, and the only one so far, that has been shown to be effective in significantly reducing the number of cases of malaria, including serious and fatal ones, in children.

According to the WHO, phase 3 clinical trials have shown that the vaccine, when given in four doses, generally prevents four out of ten cases of malaria and three out of ten cases of the most lethal variant.

The results of the pilot test showed that the immunizer “significantly reduces malaria in its severe form by 30%,” said Kate O’Brien, director of the WHO department of vaccination.

Forms of financing and other advances in the fight against malaria

Soon after the statement published by WHO, the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi), an initiative of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, announced that it will examine “if and how to fund a new malaria vaccination program in sub-Saharan African countries.”

The year 2021 was marked by great advances in the fight against malaria, a disease to which pharmaceutical companies and research for years paid little attention.

A prototype vaccine developed by Oxford University, Matrix-M, raised hopes in April, with an unrivaled effectiveness of 77% in phase 2 trials. The immunizer can be approved in two years.

In July, the German laboratory BioNTech indicated that it wanted to apply messenger RNA technology, used in its covid-19 vaccine, to malaria. WHO hopes its recommendation will encourage scientists to develop other vaccines. /AFP