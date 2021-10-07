The fight between Douglas Luiz and Neto won another chapter this Wednesday night. After being called the ‘television clown’ by the steering wheel, the presenter did not lower his tone and responded with a series of stories on his Instagram profile.

“Douglas Luiz, who plays for Aston Villa, who is a Portuguese Santista who speaks English, said I’m the clown on television“, said Neto.

“The last goal he scored was in January 2020. You’re kidding! Who are you next to me, man? If I’m the clown on television, do you play ball, brother?”

Douglas Luiz’s last goal was on January 21, 2020. At the time, the defensive midfielder left the bench and scored one of the goals in the victory of Aston Villa over Watford in the Premier League.

The television clown 🤡 — Douglas Luiz (@dgoficial) October 6, 2021

Douglas Luiz was called up for the Brazilian team last Tuesday (5) to replace Casemiro. This Wednesday, Neto questioned the choice of the player because he works at Aston Villa, said that other Brazilian football players deserved more the call-up and received the answer ‘in the can’ from the steering wheel.

THE Brazilian Team enters the field this Thursday (7), when he faces Venezuela at 20:30 (GMT) away from home. Also on this date, FIFA, Tite’s team will visit Colombia on Sunday (10) and host Uruguay on the 14th. All matches are for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Douglas Luiz in action for Aston Villa against Leicester Getty Images

Brazil leads the qualifiers with 100% success. There are 8 wins in 8 games, totaling 24 points, 6 more than Argentina’s runner-up.