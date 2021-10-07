WHO Defines Persistent Symptoms of Coronavirus Infection as ‘Post-Covid Condition’ | Health

‘Long Covid’: 7 out of 10 patients do not feel fully recovered 5 months after discharge, study says

According to WHO, the “post-Covid condition” affects about 10% or more of patients who have had coronaviruses and generally has an impact on an individual’s daily functioning. Its symptoms last for at least 2 months and cannot be explained by an alternative diagnosis.

The most frequent symptoms of the “post-Covid condition” are:

persistent fatigue

shortness of breathe

mental confusion

depression

These symptoms may appear, according to the agency, from the initial stage of Covid-19, after recovery from the infection or disappear and reappear after a while.

Earlier this year, the organization had already gathered data from surveys around the world that pointed out that women are the ones who most report complications arising from the infection by Sars-Cov-2.

One of the most comprehensive research on the subject is from a group of universities in the United States, Mexico and Sweden. They reviewed 18,000 researches published on the subject up to January 1, 2021.

The researchers selected the top 15 publications (nine from the UK, three from the US, one from Australia, one from China, one from Egypt and one from Mexico) most relevant on prolonged Covid worldwide and identified 55 key symptoms.