who should be on the reality show?

Tiago, Dayane, Erika or Rico, who deserves to be on the show? Pedestrians are vying for public preference, but one of them will still be lucky enough to return to headquarters wearing a farmer’s hat. Vote for the DCI Farm 2021 poll and let us know your opinion on who should stay playing.

The Farm 2021 Poll

How was the garden formed?

Rico was the indication of the farmer of the week, Gui Araújo. The ex-On Vacation with the Ex was the first participant to sit on the stool on Tuesday night (5/10). Then Erika took one of the seats in the hot seat, the blonde was the most voted of the night, 7 participants nominated her during the training.

As Erika was the top voted at headquarters, she had the power to pull someone from the stall. The dancer chose Tiago to occupy the stool beside her. When the time came for the Resta Um dynamic to be carried out, the participants were surprised by a change. This week, the fourth roceiro was decided by the power of the red flame, which ended up in the hands of Arcrebiano. The ex-BBB sent Dayane to the countryside.

As a fourth farmer, Dayane had the right to veto someone from the Farmer’s Test. She chose the country singer, who therefore went straight to the farm.

VOTE ON WHO SHOULD LEAVE

How to vote?

The public decides who stays, to help someone in this vote, it is necessary to go to Record’s official website, R7. The official poll for The Farm 2021 will be released later today, during the live program on Wednesday (6), after someone between Rico, Dayane or Erika wins the farmer’s dispute.

Once you’ve defined who has escaped from the spotlight and who will participate in the vote, you can click on the R7’s The Farm 2021 poll and choose who you want to save. The site doesn’t require any kind of login, so just go there, click on the pawn or peoa you want to vote for, and then go through the robot check by clicking on ‘I’m human’. The last step is to confirm and wait for the system message informing you that your vote has been tallied.

Someone is yet to escape the poll vote in A Fazenda 2021

Rico, Dayane or Erika can still say goodbye to the contest for audience preference. According to Record’s official schedule, today’s program starts at 10:45 pm, after When Chama o Coração. The hat test will be live. As Tiago was vetoed, the singer is confirmed in the third hot seat of the edition.

To watch, tune in to Edir Macedo’s channel on television or use the ‘on air’ tab of Playplus.

