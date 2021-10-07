Why Bill Gates is in the worst position in Forbes’ 30-year ranking of billionaires

If you’re 30 or under, you’ve always seen Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates rank first or second in the ranking of the 400 richest people in the United States, organized annually by the US magazine Forbes.

But, by all appearances, this seems to have come to an end.

For the first time since 1991, Gates is not top or deputy on the list; this year, he “bitters” fourth place, with a fortune of $134 billion (R$735 billion), behind Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, or Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

But what explains Gates’ fall in the rankings?