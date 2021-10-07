why doesn’t the US call Brazil’s most popular app?

While the routine of thousands of people around the world was turned upside down, the crash in WhatsApp this Monday, 4, barely impacted the Americans (REUTERS/Thomas White)

Only 20% of smartphone users in the US use WhatsApp

The number contrasts with that of Brazil, where 90% have the app

Among the reasons are the SMS culture, iPhone integration and preference for other apps

With over 2 billion users in over 180 countries, WhatsApp has established itself as the most famous messaging app in the world. In Brazil, Panorama Mobile Time/Opinion Box estimates that 90% of smartphone users use the tool, but a curious fact stands out: in the United States, where it was created, it is quite unpopular.

SMS success

As the Pew Research Center points out, only 20% of cell phones have WhatsApp installed there and one of the reasons is the SMS culture. Since the 2G network made it easier to send messages – which used to be expensive in the 1990s -, North American operators started to offer plans with unlimited calls and free SMS, which transformed the population’s routine.

“Good old 2G telephony really surprised Americans, who took it for themselves,” said Scott Campbell, a professor of telecommunications at the University of Michigan, for the Lifewire technology blog.

As the Época Negócios article points out, the habit created by the population remained even when the mobile internet became more accessible, in addition to the fact that the iPhones, used by 50% of consumers, adapted their iOS system to connect the iMessage application to the platforms of SMS.

behind other apps

WhatsApp also loses space to other messaging tools, such as Facebook Messenger, used by 87% of Americans in 2021.

It is followed by FaceTime (34%), Zoom (34%) and Snapchat (28%). However, the Latino population in the United States has not yet fallen for these applications, and continues to use WhatsApp massively to communicate, even with people from other countries.

Still, there are expectations that some features of the messenger will win Americans and transform the SMS culture. A good example is the possibility of creating groups as well as protecting messages – much more vulnerable to intrusion than the encrypted conversations of the app purchased by Facebook.