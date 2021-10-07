Why is embarking on Rumo’s shares now a good thing?

THE course (RAIL3) is in full swing in front of the new railroad projects in the State of Mato Grosso, and after announcing your projections to the market, their shares took off on the trading floor of the 6th of October.

Are there still more gains for investors to capture with the paper?

In the view of analysts of the BTG Pactual (BPAC11), the Lucas do Rio Verde railway project is transformational for Rumo, as it significantly increases the company’s area of ​​influence in the high-growth region of Mato Grosso.

“Rumo should increase its market share by 13 percentage points”, highlight the specialists Lucas Marquiori, Fernanda Recchia, Bruno Lima and Marcel Zambello, who sign the report obtained by Agro Times.

BTG has a purchase recommendation for the actions by Rumo, with a target price of R$27 per paper.

Sector analysts Lucas Barbosa, Leonardo Catto and Lucas Esteves, from Santander, highlight the fact that the estimated 20% increase in influence of exports from grains Mato Grosso with the railroad operating is not yet priced by the market in Rumo’s shares.

In the same vein, the analysis team of Credit Suisse, points out Rumo’s share as an attractive entry point for investors, with a 53% appreciation potential and a target price set at R$26 per share.

The gain from the extension of the railway project alone represents R$ 4.80 in the price per share estimated above, with possible space for more, emphasize Regis Cardoso, Henrique Simões and Alejandro Zamacona from the Swiss bank.

