Why the price of meat has gone up so much – and it shouldn’t go down anytime soon

An essential component of the table for most Brazilians, beef is weighing more and more in the pocket. In the last 12 months, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), protein became 28.36% more expensive, on average, while inflation measured by the IPCA-15 was 10.05%.

The roots of the beef price problem predate the pandemic. Researcher Thiago Bernardino Carvalho, from the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics at the University of São Paulo (Cepea-USP), points out that in 2018 and 2019 there was a large number of females being discarded. More than 10 million animals were slaughtered in 12 months, the highest number since 2014.

New components have been added since then. Climatic problems, such as lack of rain, affected the quality of pastures. And the real lost 26.3% of its value against the dollar since the beginning of last year. On the one hand, this made exports more attractive; on the other, it raised producer costs. “Medicines, for example, accompany the US currency,” says Carvalho.

According to the Foreign Trade Secretariat (Secex), exports of fresh and refrigerated beef reached US$ 669.5 million in the first nine months of the year. It is the highest value in the historical series started in 1997. The main clients are Chile, Netherlands, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Israel. With more meat sold to other countries, less is left for the domestic market, which also pressures prices here.

Corn, one of the main inputs used to feed confined cattle, became 40.8% more expensive in the last 12 months, according to Cepea-USP. “It’s a combination of high costs with a smaller offer,” says Carvalho.

The high reached all cuts, from the noblest ones, such as sirloin steak (27.85% more expensive in the last 12 months) and filet mignon (+31.05%), to the “second”, as is the muscle case (+36.83%).

This sharp rise in beef prices eventually spread to pork, poultry and eggs. The consumption of these proteins registered records last year, according to the Brazilian Association of Animal Protein (ABPA).

Per capita consumption of chicken reached 45.27 kilos last year, the highest since 2011. Pork consumption was 16 kilos per inhabitant, the highest since 2010. And eggs, to 251 units per inhabitant, 9.1 % more than the previous year.

As a result, the prices of these beef substitutes also increased well above inflation. According to IBGE, whole chicken was 25.94% more expensive in the last 12 months. Pork rose 18.75% and eggs 14.26%.

Part of the pressure came from production costs, which also rose. Soy, one of the feed components, became 8.76% more expensive in the last 12 months, according to Cepea-USP.

Check below the inflation of meat and eggs in the last 12 months (the report continues below):

Prospects are not favorable for the consumer

The outlook is not very favorable for the consumer. Carvalho assesses that the supply of live cattle should only be normalized in 2023. But encouraging signs have already started to emerge, such as the rains, at the beginning of October, which open up prospects for cheaper food.

“The producer will dictate this rhythm a lot. He needs to see if the production cost is worth it”. says the researcher. Last month, the price of an arroba (15 kg) of live cattle fell 5.9%, according to Cepea-USP, motivated by the two atypical cases of the “mad cow” disease and the temporary suspension of exports to China.

For chicken, the trend is for prices to remain at higher levels, as it is the cheapest meat. “There is great interest in her”, says the researcher from Cepea. The same is true for pork. Traditionally, there is great consumption at the end of the year, which leads to appreciation.

He expects prices to recover from the first four months of 2022, when consumption slows down. But that will also depend on external demand.

China, the main consumer abroad, continues to buy meat vigorously. Exports to the Asian country in the first nine months of the year reached US$ 1.1 billion, 23.1% more than in the same period last year, points out Secex.

The Chinese are rebuilding the squad, after the problems caused by the African swine fever in recent years, which led to the sacrifice of millions of animals.

Rice and beans rose more than 50% in 12 months

But it’s not just meats that are giving consumers a headache. Another common dish on the Brazilian table is also much more expensive. In the last 12 months, rice was, on average, 58.2% more expensive on supermarket shelves. And beans rose to 51.7%, as is the case with black beans.

In the case of rice, according to Lucílio Alves, professor at the Luís de Queiroz School of Agriculture (Esalq-USP), there is also a combination of factors that explain the higher prices, especially in the months that followed the worst moments of the pandemic: a demand shock, with many people going shopping; the valuation of the product in the international market; and the rise in the dollar.

But, in recent months, the price of the grain has been accommodated due to greater availability. According to Conab, the 2020/21 crop was about 5% larger, driven by productivity gains. For the consumer, according to the IBGE, prices have fallen in the last seven months.

The price of beans, especially black beans, has remained stable in recent months, even with a forecast drop of 11.4% in the harvest, according to Conab. The state-owned company points out that demand is weakened, with a surplus of merchandise. And, with the reduction in emergency aid, high prices and adjusted production, the tendency is for domestic consumption to decline.