William Ribeiro defense says player “never took the risk of killing” when assaulting referee in RS | soccer

Although indirectly, the player William Ribeiro manifested himself for the first time, this Wednesday, after attacking the referee Rodrigo Crivellaro in a game of the second division of Rio Grande do Sul on the night of the last Monday.

The midfielder’s defense, through a note sent to the press signed by lawyer José Felipe Lucca, states that William “never took the risk or intended to kill” the judge (read the full below).

The justification concerns the reason for the arrest, which took place on the day of the fact but which was preliminarily revoked by the Court on Tuesday.

The text says that the provisional freedom granted to the player must not be reversed due to lack of elements. Lucca awaits the completion of the investigation by the Civil Police before starting the defense procedures and says that William is available to the Court to provide clarifications.

Read the full defense of William Ribeiro

“The technical defense of Mr. William Cavalheiro Ribeiro, through this press release, makes it clear that the player never took the risk or intended to kill referee Rodrigo Crivellaro Dias da Costa.

Regarding the maintenance of the freedom of the player William Cavalheiro Ribeiro, the defense has in its convictions that the Court of Justice and the magistrate of the Venâncio Aires/RS District will not reform the decision that granted the provisional freedom, since there is no element modification of the condition of Mr. William Cavalheiro Ribeiro to date.

Therefore, the defense awaits the offer of the accusation by the Public Ministry to initiate an effective defense in relation to the facts to be charged by the ministerial body.

Finally, Mr. William Cavalheiro Ribeiro makes himself available to the court to clarify the facts, in addition to undertaking to attend all judicial acts that may be necessary for the resolution of the case.”

William Ribeiro, 30 years old, attacked referee Rodrigo Crivellaro during the match between Guarani, from Venâncio Aires, and São Paulo, from Rio Grande, in Venâncio Aires, during a game for Serie A2 of the Gaucho Championship. The judge was unconscious and had to be rushed to a hospital, where he was discharged the next morning.

After the episode, São Paulo announced the termination of the contract with the athlete. The president of the Rio Grande club claims that William Ribeiro never caused problems and that he was seen as one of the leaders of the cast.

According to the delegate Vinicius Lourenço, the player has a criminal record for bodily injury, threat and incitement to riot, recorded in 2009 and 2021. The report was unable to confirm whether he was convicted in any case.

William Ribeiro was released on probation and left prison early Tuesday night. The Civil Police will have 10 days to complete the investigation and forward it to the Public Ministry.