Williams seeks permission to feature Albon in the 2021 season

Alex Albon is back on the Formula 1 grid as a Williams driver (Photo: Williams)

Paddock GP #259 previews F1 Turkish GP

Williams has already announced its driver duo for the 2022 season: Nicholas Latifi will have teammate Alexander Albon replacing George Russell. The Thai returns to Formula 1 one year after leaving the category to be a Red Bull test driver. And according to the president of Williams, the Austrian team will be consulted about the 25-year-old’s participation later this year.

“The contract, of course, starts in January,” explained Josh Capito, CEO of the Grove team. “But I think we’ll talk to Red Bull and see what we can do if he stops working with them after the last race. He does a lot of preparation in the simulator. They could stop after the last race for him to participate with us”, he amended.

Despite being a Red Bull driver, Albon will join Williams in 2022 with no connection to the Austrian brand of energy drinks, according to Capito. The only thing that the brand’s bulls will remember is their personal sponsorship, from Red Bull Thailand, which is stamped on their helmet.

“We have always said that he will be a Williams driver only, without a contract with Red Bull. What he has is Red Bull from Thailand, his personal sponsor and has been involved throughout his career”, he revealed. “He has the right to have personal sponsors, so he will continue with Red Bull as a sponsor. But it’s not a Williams-Red Bull connection”, assured the manager.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Alex Albon signs a contract with Williams alongside Jost Capito (Photo: Williams)

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on Twitter and on Instagram!

Despite this, Albon’s contract with Red Bull runs until the end of this year, hence Williams’ need to consult the Austrian brand to incorporate Albon “right after the flagship in Abu Dhabi”. The team’s head of performance, Dave Robson, revealed that the team’s contact with Albon has been minimal so far, as he is still a Red Bull rider.

“We had some time with him, but he remains their pilot until the end of the season,” he said. “So there’s little we can talk to him about right now. We introduced ourselves, but nothing much more than that. Things will be for the end of the year, when he is no longer at Red Bull”, he concluded.

READ TOO

Norris reveals mental health problems in his debut year in F1: “I felt depressed”

Grosjean says he is “in love” with the Indy car in the first season and emphasizes “freedom”

Norris says advice from “idol” Hamilton “means more” than other drivers