Willian Mustode laments his son’s death: ‘Worst news of our lives’

Willian Mustache used social media to confirm the death of Antônio Miguel. As reported on Tuesday night, the baby was in the 25th week of gestation when he died. The Palmeiras striker and his wife Loisy Coelho learned of the death during a routine consultation.

– Son, you were so loved. Unfortunately, we received the worst news of our lives: in a routine consultation, the doctor told us that Antônio Miguel’s heart was not beating. He had died! We live in difficult days: we performed a cesarean at Loisy, I took my little one in my arms and we buried him. Easy is not being. But we remain firm with our eyes on the promise. Soon, we will be pregnant again. I believe! – Willian wrote on Instagram.

Loisy Coelho also posted a message on social media. She says that the couple still doesn’t know the cause of death.

– On Wednesday, 29/09 at 4 pm, we received the news that Antônio Miguel died inside my womb. It was 25 weeks. We don’t know the reason yet – published.

In May, Willian Bigode announced that he would be a father for the fourth time after scoring against Santos. At the time, the wife recorded the reaction of the Palmeiras striker when he learned of the pregnancy.

The couple already have three children, one of them adopted.

Last Sunday, Willian embezzled Palmeiras, who justified his absence due to particular problems. This Tuesday, the São Paulo club expressed solidarity with its player.