Willian preserved and does not travel to face Sport; see Corinthians related list

Corinthians released the list of related players to face Sport, next Saturday, at 4:30 pm, at Arena Pernambuco. The cast is already traveling for the match this Thursday. For the duel, coach Sylvinho had an important casualty.

Midfielder Willian does not travel with the group to Recife. The player was substituted at half-time against Bahia, last Tuesday, with muscle discomfort in the back of his left thigh. The shirt 10 will be preserved and will remain in São Paulo to undergo treatment with the physiotherapy team.

With the absence of Willian, who gained a space among those related was Marquinhos. The player is the only one who goes to Recife who did not appear on the list of the last game against Bahia. The athlete will be reunited with the club he was loaned to last season.

Corinthians is fifth in the Brazilian Championship, with 37 points added so far. Timão has nine wins, ten draws and five defeats. Sport, opponent of the weekend, is the penultimate placed, with 23 points added.

Check out the 24 Corinthians related to face Sport

goalkeepers : Caique França, Cássio and Matheus Donelli

: Caique França, Cássio and Matheus Donelli Sides : Fábio Santos, Fagner and Lucas Piton

: Fábio Santos, Fagner and Lucas Piton defenders : Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo

: Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo Socks : Adson, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Gustavo Mantuan, Luan, Renato Augusto, Vitinho and Xavier

: Adson, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Gustavo Mantuan, Luan, Renato Augusto, Vitinho and Xavier attackers: Gustavo Silva, Jô, Marquinhos and Róger Guedes

