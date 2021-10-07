Windows 11: bug causes overuse of RAM and can cause slowdowns

Officially released this week, Windows 11 is experiencing a memory leak issue. This bug occurs when a program slowly consumes the computer’s RAM memory even after it is closed.

Noticed by members of Windows Insider, the crash is being frequent when opening File Explorer windows. This can start to slow down PCs with the new operating system from Microsoft.

DigitalTrends team tested it by opening 50 File Explorer windows.Source: DigitalTrends

O DigitalTrends ran a test to analyze the bug and opened about 50 File Explorer windows in Windows 11. Then the Task Manager was used to measure the amount of RAM consumed by the software.

In idle mode, Explorer uses about 80 MB of memory, and after opening the 50 tabs, consumption jumped to 640 MB. However, when closing all the screens, the program continued using about 420 MB.

Surprisingly, even with the software completely closed, the RAM backlog continued to grow slowly. Experts noted that consumption rose by 3 MB each time and reached more than 1 GB.

When repeating the test using Resource Monitor, the DigitalTrends encountered the same RAM consumption results. As a result, the memory “stolen” by this task cannot be shared with other programs and slows down PCs.

Memory leak is also common in Windows 10 software.Source: PxHere

Old Windows 10 bug

According to the DigitalTrends, the memory leak problem is also common in programs on Windows 10. However, the bug does not cause as much RAM consumption as it does in the new operating system.

On both platforms, the only solution is to restart the software via Task Manager or completely restart the PC. In the meantime, users must wait until Microsoft releases an update that fixes the flaw.