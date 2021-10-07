Windows 11 decreases performance of AMD CPUs by up to 15%; understand the reason

AMD announced this Wednesday (6) that Windows 11 may reduce the performance of all its home processors in some applications — including games. Properly identified, the problem is already being fixed at this moment, and the patch that fixes everything should be released in October.

According to AMD’s publication, the problems are in two points: in the L3 cache latency, the CPU’s internal component, which can be up to three times higher when the system runs Windows 11; and the “Preferred Core” feature, a performance optimization function that takes running tasks to the chip’s most powerful core.

Negative performance impact affects all Windows 11 compatible AMD Ryzen models (Image: Playback/AMD)

In the case of cache memory error, it is the applications that are most sensitive to latency that suffer most from it, something that can be around 3-5% in these scenarios. While the deficiency in the “Preferred Core” has a greater chance of impacting CPUs with eight cores (or more) or has a TDP requirement greater than 65 W.

Unfortunately, AMD didn’t list the programs that might be performance affected by the defect, but said that competitively focused games are more likely to be negatively impacted as they are typically reliant on cache memory. In official measurements, the performance drop can vary between 10-15%.

Error affects all models

The full list affects 180 AMD CPUs, all of which are properly compatible with Windows 11, so performance may vary on Zen+ (AMD Ryzen 2000 series), Zen 2 (AMD Ryzen 3000 series) or Zen 3 (AMD Ryzen 5000 series) architectures . Some models of the EPYC family (servers) and Athlon (low cost) were also affected.

Despite having a similar consequence, this problem is different from the one raised by the security mechanisms, which created controversy about Windows 11 in the moments before its debut. In this case, the root of the issue lies in the default activation of Hypervisor-Protected Code Integrity (HVCI) and Virtualization-Based Security (VBS), both features that use hardware virtualization to heighten system protection.

AMD claims that an operating system update is able to fix the performance issues, and this patch would already be under construction by Microsoft. Most likely, the end user would have to do nothing but update the computer as soon as possible to get their machine performing as it should.

