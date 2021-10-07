Windows 11 is officially released; see new functions and how to update

Announced in June by Microsoft, the Windows 11 started to be released for download this week. In recent months, the new version of the operating system has been in testing phase, but now the update is available to all users.

Or almost that: the minimum requirements for installing Windows were upgraded for the first time since 2007. Vista versions 7, 8 and 10, released in the last 14 years, had kept the necessary settings to receive the system.

THE PEOPLE listed the What’s New in Windows 11, as well as the settings needed to install the system and how to upgrade. Check it out below.

Windows 11: what’s new?

visual changes

The most notable difference in Windows 11 comes right from opening the system. The start menu has changed position, and is now in the center of the taskbar. He also lost “live tiles”, which displayed program information such as weather forecasts, emails and news.

These roles have been migrated to a new widget screen, which can be accessed by clicking the corresponding icon in the taskbar. As in Android and iOS, the user can add new widgets, which provide more functionality for this tool.

Another important difference, although more subtle, is the use of rounded corners. Since Windows 8, Microsoft has used square or rectangular shapes throughout the system. In version 11, the borders of windows, buttons, text fields, among other interface elements, were smoother. In addition, windows have new automatic grouping modes in addition to the traditional full screen, half screen and quarter screen.

Closing the visual news, the system icons entire have been redesigned – those who use the latest Office programs, or the online version, have an idea of ​​the type of design adopted.

What’s New in the App Store

The Microsoft Store has undergone a visual makeover. In addition to programs and games for the system, it now also shows streaming service options, like Netflix and Disney+, which are in the “Movies and TV” section.

One feature Microsoft promised at the launch of Windows 11 in June was the Android application compatibility, which would come to the system through the Amazon App Store. The novelty, however, was not ready in time, and will be released as an update at some point in the future.

Two important innovations may go unnoticed by users. One of them is that other app stores and games, such as Steam and the Epic Games Store, will be downloadable from the Microsoft Store and will integrate better with the system.

The other is that the company allows developers to use own payment solutions for in-app purchases, not getting locked into the Microsoft system. Disputes about this issue in other systems have already yielded lawsuits and fines for Google and Apple, for example.

Game improvements

Those who like games can also benefit from upgrade to Windows 11. There are three main system changes that improve the gaming experience.

Most notable is the Auto HDR technology, which automatically improves image quality in games, on compatible monitors. The improvement happens by increasing, by artificial intelligence, the dynamic range of the colors of the games, resulting in better contrast.

DirectStorage technology, created for Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and S consoles, also makes its way to Windows 11. It promises reduce loading time in games.

Finally, the xbox app will have greater integration with the system. In addition to the Game Pass subscription and downloading games, you will also be able to use Xbox Cloud Gaming, which runs games directly from the cloud, without the need to download huge files or have a powerful computer.

Windows 11: Is my computer compatible?

Up to version 10, the minimum settings for Windows installation they were:

Processor: 1GHz or higher;

1GHz or higher; Storage: 16 GB of disk space (20 GB for 64-bit version);

16 GB of disk space (20 GB for 64-bit version); RAM memory: 1GB (2GB for 64-bit version);

1GB (2GB for 64-bit version); Video: DirectX 9 and WDDM 1.0 compatible graphics card, 800×600 resolution screen.

In Windows 11, the specifications are as follows:

Processor: 1GHz or higher, dual core, 64-bit;

1GHz or higher, dual core, 64-bit; Storage: 64GB;

64GB; RAM memory: 4GB

4GB Video: DirectX 12 and WDDM 2.0 compatible graphics card, screen with 1280×720 resolution and size of 9″ or more.

Another change, which should be the most significant for most users, is the need for a component called Trusted Platform Module (TPM) in version 2.0. while the current computers already come with TPM, those who have older equipment may need to purchase it separately – which is only possible for desktop computers, not notebooks.

With so many technical details, ordinary users can end up without to know if your computer is compatible with Windows 11. To facilitate the process, Microsoft launched the PC Health Check program, which analyzes the equipment’s components and informs them if any of them are not in accordance with the minimum specifications. It can be downloaded by clicking here.

Still, it is possible for a computer to be able to run the system even without meeting some of the requirements. The XDA-Developers technology site has compiled a list of all models that, officially or not, may have the Windows 11 installed. Check out how to upgrade at the end of the text.

How to upgrade to Windows 11?

THE Windows 11 update was made available free of charge by Microsoft. It is being released progressively by Microsoft, so it may not be displayed to all users of the system.

For check if Windows 11 is available now on your computer, go to the settings application and go to “Updates and Security” -> “Windows Update”. Click “Check for Updates”. If there are Windows 10 updates to be installed, do this process, and go back to the same menu, clicking the button again. If Windows 11 is available for your computer, click “Download and install”.

Another option is to download the Windows 11 installation wizard from the Microsoft website by clicking this link. When you run the program and follow the on-screen instructions, it will download the update and begin the process to update the system.

Finally, the media creation tool, also from Microsoft, allows you to use a pen drive or DVD to install Windows 11 from scratch. Just download the program by clicking this link, run it and follow the onscreen instructions. This tool can help those who have a computer that is officially not compatible with the new version to install Windows 11. The “hack”, however, does not work in all cases.

