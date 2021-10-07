Windows 11 left AMD CPUs up to 15% slower; patch patch arrives this month

Problems especially affect apps that rely on cache latency and single core performance

AMD recently announced that its processors supported by Windows 11 may suffer performance loss thanks to the system, which increases the latency for the CPU to access the cache and can reduce single core performance. The effects are most noticeable in situations where latency weighs heavily on performance, such as competitive games.

AMD has stated that one of the main causes for this performance loss is a Windows 11 bug that increases L3 cache latency by about 3X, or at least this is the value that can be measured by the company. This way, any application that relies on good cache latency can be affected.

According to AMD itself, the affected programs suffer a loss of between 3 and 5% of performance, but for eSports that may depend even more on this latency, performance drops between 10 and 15%. The company claims that Microsoft is already developing an update to address this issue, which should be released later this month.



However, this is not the only issue mentioned by AMD. According to the company, Windows 11 is also causing problems with the technology. UEFI CPPC2 from AMD, which is responsible for select the fastest processor core to perform operations that demand single-core performance.

This way, applications that also depend on single core performance can be affected by this problem (like many games, especially competitive ones). But this defect must be most noticeable on CPUs with more than 8 cores and TDP above 65W. According to AMD, the issue will also be resolved in a system update due out later this month (October 2021).



We’ve recently noticed that a security option called VBS may also be affecting system performance in some games. If you want to know more about this and how to disable the function, just go to this link here.

Thus, we already have some indications that this first version of Windows 11 may be reducing your system’s performance in different ways. If you don’t want to risk losing a bit of performance, it’s recommended to stick with Windows 10 for a while.

still in july we we published some performance tests with the two systems showing that they were practically tied, with some exceptions where Windows 11 has a slight advantage over Windows 10, but since then many things may have changed with updates.

