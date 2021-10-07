With expensive gasoline, motorcycle sales grow and should close the year with a 23% increase

posted on 10/07/2021 10:50 am



(credit: Carlos Vieira/CB/DA Press)

Although the automotive sector has registered a drop in sales in the third quarter, the motorcycle segment remains on the rise. According to the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave), the production is being absorbed by the market. Both the pandemic and the high price of fuel ended up being positive factors for the increase in sales in the segment.

“The price of fuel has been heavy and the motorcycle ends up being a cheaper option. In addition, the demand for delivery purchases has increased significantly. Finally, people are choosing to get around in an individual vehicle, instead of going to work by bus or subway”, explains Carlos Porto, vice-president of motorcycles at the entity.

According to him, the motorcycle sector also suffers from a lack of components and that, on average, the consumer has been waiting 60 to 90 days for a 0km motorcycle.

Alarico Assumpção Júnior, president of Fenabrave, says that the lack of new vehicles, due to the lack of components in the industry, is a global phenomenon that affects other countries, such as the United States, for example. “We are currently living, possibly, at the most critical point of this vehicle supply crisis, but I believe that, in the first months of 2022, we will have greater clarity about the resolution of the problem”, he emphasizes.

Even with the lack of products, the segment has been recovering over the months and projections for motorcycles are also doing well, according to the Federation. The expectation is that license plates are expanded by 22.9% this year, against 16.2% foreseen in July and 17.7% in January, by the entity.

In relation to credit, Fenabrave points out that approvals for the purchase of motorcycles have been around 4.8 entries for every 10 sent to banks.