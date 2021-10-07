With FURIA and MIBR, Betway Announces CS:GO Tournament with Gaules Broadcast | DRAFT5

Betway announced, this Tuesday (5), the presentation of the Battle for Betway. The competition will feature partner teams from one of the largest bookmakers in the world, including FURY and MIBR. Set to take place on October 20th, it will be played just a few days before the start of PGL Stockholm Major 2021, which will start on the 26th.
In a short format, it will still have the presence of G2 Sports, Ninjas in Pajamas and BIG. Both teams are classified for Major, as well as FURIA. Therefore, the tournament will have a format that will prevail the realization of short matches in the best-of-one style (MD1) with a switch that already starts in the playoffs.
To further increase the hype over the competition, mainly because it contains two Brazilian teams and three giants from the professional scene, the Brazilian community will be able to follow the broadcast on Alexandre “Gaules” Borba’s channel on Twitch. Besides him, four other channels will also be responsible for passing the games to Counter-Strike lovers.
“It’s good to do a showmatch in a competitive format to connect teams that only face each other in big tournaments., said Andrei “art” Piovezan, captain of the FURIA.