With her foot on Globo, see how much Eliana earns to present her show on SBT

eliana must renew your contract with O SBT within a period of five years. Thus, the blonde will be in charge of her eponymous program until 2028. It is noteworthy that Silvio Santos does not want to lose to the competition one of the most charismatic and profitable communicators in his company.

eliana is among the names quoted to take over the leading broadcaster’s Saturday afternoons from January 2022. It is noteworthy that the blonde’s contract with SBT is in effect until the end of 2023.

And as reported, the penalty for termination of this document exceeds the house of 10 million. Remembering that the artist’s name was not on that list. Besides eliana, the name of Ivete Sangalo remains as the possible replacement of Luciano Huck at the helm of the new ‘Caldeirão’, which is scheduled to debut at the beginning of next year. The column found out that the blonde has already signaled that she will remain in Silvio Santos’ company for years to come.

dream salary

The column found that eliana earns around R$900,000 monthly to present his homonymous program on Silvio Santos’ broadcaster. Already Fatima Bernardes he pockets around a million and a half to run his ‘Meet’ daily on the plim plim screen.

Ana Maria Braga and Louro José (Publishing/Globo)

But the highest paid communicator on Brazilian television is Ana Maria Braga, who earns around one million and eight hundred thousand reais to carry out your More you.