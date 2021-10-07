With Jobson, Santos discloses related to the classic: see those chosen by Carille

In the last training session for the derby against São Paulo, held this Wednesday afternoon, coach Fabio Carille defined the team for the confrontation for the Brazilian Championship. Shortly after, through its Twitter profile, Santos released the related ones and confirmed the return of midfielder Jobson.

Recovered from a knee injury, Jobson is one of 23 athletes chosen by Carille for the derby. The coach will start with the following training: João Paulo; Vinicius Balieiro, Emiliano Velázquez and Wagner Palha; Marcos Guilherme, Camacho, Carlos Sánchez, Vinicius Zanocelo and Felipe Jonatan; Marinho and Léo Baptistão.

Against São Paulo, Santos will finally try to end a streak of 10 consecutive matches without winning (six defeats and four draws). Since the coach Fabio Carille succeeded Fernando Diniz, the Alvinegro team has not even managed to score goals.

The confrontation between São Paulo and Santos is scheduled for 18:30 (GMT) this Thursday, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship, at Morumbi. The derby will mark the expected return of the fans to the stadium, with 30% of its capacity released.

Check out the Santos related for the classic:

Goalkeepers: João Paulo, Diógenes and Jandrei

Defenders: Felipe Jonatan, Wagner Palha, Pará, Danilo Boza, Moraes and Velázquez

Midfielders: Carlos Sánchez, Jobson, Vinícius Balieiro, Pirani, Vinícius Zanocelo, Camacho and Jean Mota

Strikers: Léo Baptistão, Marinho, Raniel, Marcos Guilherme, Ângelo, Lucas Braga and Diego Tardelli

