With lots of sex, Secret Truths 2 arrives at Globoplay on the 20th · TV News

Announced as one of Globoplay’s October releases, Secret Truths 2 arrives on the streaming platform on the next 20th. Walcyr Carrasco’s plot received a self-rating from Globo for over 18s and will have much hotter scenes than in the first part of serial.

The date was made official by the company on Wednesday (6) and, according to a statement, only ten episodes of the sequel will be available at the end of the month. In all, the plot will have 50 chapters.

The continuation of the 2015 plot will be guided by the mystery of the death of Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi). Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) will make sure Angel (Camila Queiroz) killed her father and will do everything possible to put her in jail.

Seeking revenge, the model will hire detective Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) to investigate the girl. To get Angel’s confession, the boy will work undercover as a model at the same agency as the two. The idea, however, will not work very well.

The characters will become sexually involved and form a love triangle. In addition to many intrigues and secrets, the trio will star in sensual scenes and with the right to a frontal nude.

Meanwhile, Angel will return to the life of prostitution to make ends meet. Bankrupt, the girl will have the challenge of raising a small child after the death of Gui (Gabriel Leone) — it is still unknown the boy will also have been murdered by the protagonist.

Directed by Amora Mautner, Secret Truths 2 will feature heavier scenes that involve not only sex, but also death, violence and abuse.

Due to the “prohibited” version on streaming, Globo will make a lighter version of the soap opera to be shown on open TV — and that fits the rating for people over 16 years old. There is still no date for the debut on Globo’s grid.